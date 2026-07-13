“Cantina Italia”, wine stocks grow compared to 2025: 46.5 million hectoliters (+6.7%)

A phenomenon that, for the time being, shows no signs of reversing. In fact, a comparison with 2025, a year in which figures were already high, highlights how Italian wineries, overall, are increasing their wine stocks compared to 12 months ago. On June 30th, 2026, according to the latest “Cantina Italia” report by Icqrf on the basis of electronic cellar registers, Italian wine-producing facilities stocked 46.5 million hectoliters of wine, 3.7 million hectoliters of musts, and 55,570 hectoliters of new wine still undergoing fermentation (Vnaif).

Compared with June 30th, 2025, stocks increased for wine (+6.7%) and musts (+36.2%), while decreased for Vnaif (-13.1%). Meanwhile, compared with May 31st, 2026, stock levels were lower for wine (-5.3%), must (-11.7%), and Vnaif (-16.4%).

A total of 56.1% of all wine stocks are held in Northern Italy, mainly in the Veneto region. Of the total stock, 54.8% consists of PDO wines, while 26.1% is PGI wine (just 20 PDO and PGI denomination out of a total of 523 account for 57.9% of overall stocks). Varietal wines represent only 1.7% of total stocks, while 17.4% consists of other wines. Prosecco Doc alone accounts for 10.2% of all Italian wine stocked in cellars (3.84 million hectoliters). It is followed by Igp Puglia (1.67 million hectoliters), Toscana (1.6 million hectoliters), Chianti Docg (1.29 million hectoliters), Igp Terre Siciliane (1.2 million hectoliters), Doc Sicilia (1.19 million hectoliters), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (1.18 million hectoliters), Igp Salento (1.15 million hectoliters), Doc delle Venezie (1.14 million hectoliters) and Igp Veneto (1.1 million hectoliters).

Overall, this snapshot of stocks points to a slowing wine market, with the 2026 harvest season now just around the corner.

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