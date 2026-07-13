A moderate consumption of wine is nutraceutical and ally of longevity, according to cardiologists

It is not often that a cardiology conference dedicates an entire section of its program to wine: for Italian cardiologists, wine consumption as part of the Mediterranean Diet is not a vice to be tolerated, but rather a cultural and nutraceutical element to be valued - generally within the limit of two glasses per day - provided that a clear distinction is made between responsible consumption and excess, the only real source of health risks. Wine, therefore, is considered as a cultural asset, not as an exception. This was one of the key messages which emerged from “Place” 2026 (Platform of Laboratories for Advances in Cardiac Experience), one of Italy most important scientific events dedicated to the future of cardiology, held in Rome in recent days.

The session devoted to the theme of longevity, entitled “The Mediterranean Diet: the Holy Grail”, featured distinguished guests including Franco M. Ricci, president of the Italian Sommelier Foundation - Fis and director of Bibenda, who spoke about the cultural value of wine in Italian tradition, and Giulio Rapetti, better known as Mogol, one of Italy most renowned lyricists and composers, who mentioned a balanced diet, including wine, as one of the pillars of longevity (as he recently explained in an interview with WineNews, ed). Franco M. Ricci represented the world of wine and sommellerie, emphasizing that, within the Mediterranean tradition, wine has never been merely a food product but rather an expression of conviviality, culture, and regional identity, a value which risks being lost if viewed solely through the lens of risk while ignoring its broader context. As he pointed out, the real difference lies not in wine itself but in the moderation and awareness with which it is consumed. This message resonated powerfully in Mogol remarks. Approaching his ninetieth birthday, he highlighted regular physical activity, a balanced diet - including wine - and inner serenity as the true foundations of longevity, earning a long and heartfelt round of applause.

Professor Leonardo Calò, director of Cardiology at Rome Casilino Polyclinic, co-president of the congress, and author of the book “Vivere senza età - I segreti dei super agers” “Living without age - The secrets of super agers” which includes a section dedicated to wine - opened the session by reaffirming a principle that cuts across all aspects of wellbeing: wellness can’t be measured by calories alone. This concept applies equally to physical activity and nutrition, and wine emerged as one of its most significant examples. During session “Longevità: miti e certezze” - “Longevity: myths and certainties”, a conviction shared by much of the scientific community in attendance became apparent: the common thread running through the discussion was the invitation to move beyond dietary myths that indiscriminately demonize fats, wine, or individual nutrients without considering quality, context, and quantity. The same principle highlighted by Ppofessor Calò regarding fats - that they are not harmful in themselves, but become so when consumed in excess - can also, by extension, be applied to wine.

Thus, “Place” 2026 delivered a clear message to those involved in the world of wine: when it is an expression of culture, moderation, and awareness, wine can be part of a long and healthy life. Not a shortcut, but one component alongside daily physical activity and the sense of inner wellbeing highlighted by Mogol, of the Mediterranean lifestyle model which is studied and admired around the world.

Copyright © 2000/2026