Alessia Antinori heads Primum Familiae Vini - Pfv, in the spirit of “art, architecture and wine”

To further strengthen the increasingly closer bond between “art, architecture, and wine” will be the goal of the new presidency of Primum Familiae Vini - Pfv, the association which brings together twelve of the world most historic family-owned wine companies - Marchesi Antinori (Tuscany), Baron Philippe de Rothschild (Bordeaux), Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy), Domaine Clarence Dillon (Bordeaux), Egon Müller Scharzhof (Moselle), Famille Hugel (Alsace), Pol Roger (Champagne), Famille Perrin (Rhône Valley), Symington Family Estates (Douro), Tenuta San Guido (Tuscany), Familia Torres (Catalonia), and Tempos Vega Sicilia (Ribera del Duero. For the 2026-2027 term, the presidency has been entrusted to Alessia Antinori, representing the twenty-sixth generation of the historic Florentine family who has produced wine uninterruptedly since 1385. Together with her sisters Albiera and Allegra, she leads one of the oldest family businesses in the world. The Antinori estate is also home to one of the most beautiful wineries in existence: an architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrated into the landscape of Chianti Classico, in Bargino (San Casciano Val di Pesa), designed by architect Marco Casamonti (which also houses numerous works of art, both contemporary and otherwise, reflecting Antinori longstanding commitment to the world of culture and the arts, ed).

Alessia Antinori succeeds Prince Robert of Luxembourg, president of Domaine Clarence Dillon, who welcomed the twelve families to Château Haut-Brion in recent days for the official handover ceremony. “A great wine is never simply an agricultural product; it is a cultural object, an expression of a place, its people, and its history. For our families, commissioning a building or a work of art is not merely a transaction: it is a way of embedding our values into the landscape for the next century. Art and wine both remind us that, in an ever-accelerating world, human sensitivity, patience, and individual vision remain irreplaceable”, said Alessia Antinori. The setting for the handover could not have been more fitting. At the beginning of 2027, Château Haut-Brion will inaugurate its new winery designed by Annabelle Selldorf - the architect behind the renovation of New York Frick Collection and London National Gallery Sainsbury Wing, and recently selected to lead the transformation of the Louvre in Paris - the project is a living expression of the dialogue between architecture, place, and wine that will define the coming year.

The choice of Alessia Antinori to focus on the relationship between art, architecture, and wine is motivated by the fact that, as Primum Familiae Vini explains, “these are three disciplines united by their ability to preserve memory, interpret a place, and connect generations. For the Pfv families, this is not a theoretical concept but a deeply lived reality”. A wine estate is never merely an agricultural enterprise; it is a cultural space shaped by centuries of architecture, collecting, and patronage. Across the twelve family-owned estates, this vision takes many forms: castles and historic wineries preserved through generations, contemporary commissions that engage discreetly with the landscape, and collections that connect wine to the broader world of ideas. The Antinori family winery, Antinori in Chianti Classico - inaugurated in 2012 and almost invisibly built into the Tuscan hillside - has become one of the most internationally recognized examples of wine architecture: a building which expresses, through stone and light, the same principles which guide the creation of great wines: patience, craftsmanship, and respect for place” (as several Primum Familiae Vini producers explained to WineNews in this video).

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