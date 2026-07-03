When wine supports the education of new generations and research on the supply chain

An award to recognize young talent and promote research in the wine industry: the “Five Roses” Degree Award has been established through an initiative promoted by Leone de Castris in collaboration with the University of Salento, with the aim of supporting the education of future generations. The award, dedicated to Five Roses, the first Italian rosé wine to be bottled and marketed in Italy in 1943, is open to graduates of the Degree Program in Viticulture and Winemaking at the University of Salento who have completed a thesis focused on topics related to the wine production chain.

“Five Roses represents a symbol of our history and of Italian winemaking - affirms Piernicola Leone de Castris, president of Leone de Castris - with this award, we aim to invest in young people, knowledge, and research, key elements for addressing the future challenges of the sector and continuing to enhance the winemaking excellence of our region”.

With a contribution of 3,000 euros per year for three years, the award tries to recognize merit, encourage innovation, and foster dialogue between academia and industry, contributing to the development of strategic skills for the future of the sector. The initiative will be awarded annually and forms part of the company broader commitment to education, innovation, and the promotion of wine culture. Through the “Five Roses” Degree Award, the history of Italian winemaking thus meets the future of research, transforming the legacy of a historic success into a vital resource for the talents of tomorrow.

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