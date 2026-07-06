Mack & Schühle Italia invests 16 million euros in innovation and sustainability

Despite a challenging period for the wine industry, some companies continue to invest in the future of the sector with determination and intensity. The latest example is Mack & Schühle Italia, the Italian division of the German group founded in 1939. Headed by sole director Fedele Angelillo, the company has committed 16 million euros to “the expansion and modernization of its facility in Laterza (Taranto). The investment is aimed at strengthening production capacity, accelerating technological innovation and the plant circularity, while further consolidating the strategic role of production in Puglia within the Group operations”, looking to expand into sparkling wine production and dealcoholization. The No-Lo wine segment is a market that is currently worth only 3.3 million euros in Italy, according to data from the Vinitaly Observatory, but is expected to reach 15 million euros over the next 4 years. Globally, the current market is estimated at $2.4 billion, with growth projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2028. Mack & Schühle Italia is one of the Italian companies most firmly committed to this segment, as explained by Francesco Airenti, marketing director at Mack & Schühle, in this video.

To support this investment, in June 2026 Mack & Schühle Italia secured financing totaling 12 million euros from BdM Banca and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp). Specifically, the transaction was structured as a club deal, backed by a Sace guarantee, and consists of two ten-year loans of 6 million euros each. According to a company note, the initiative “is part of a broader growth plan aimed at integrating industrial efficiency, process digitization, and environmental sustainability, in response to market developments and the sector evolving needs”. The lenders were advised by Advant Nctm as legal counsel, with a team led by partner Eugenio Siragusa and counsel Gianluca Salvadei.

The investment, launched at the beginning of 2026, will enable a significant increase in the site production capacity. In particular, the project includes the expansion of the industrial building and the complete renewal of the bottling line, with the installation of a next-generation module equipped with artificial intelligence systems for self-diagnostics and predictive maintenance. The project also includes the construction of a sparkling wine production facility and a dealcoholization plant using low-temperature osmotic filtration, technologies which will broaden the company production portfolio and allow it to respond more flexibly to market developments. Particular attention has been paid to environmental sustainability through the adoption of high-efficiency energy solutions and technologies designed to reduce consumption.

With this initiative, Mack & Schühle Italia reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its industrial capacity, technological innovation, and circular development strategy, while reinforcing the strategic role of the Laterza facility and the Puglia region within the Group.

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