Wines of “Italian genius” on the train: partnership between Leonardo da Vinci Spa (Caviro) and Italo

The wines of “Italian genius” travel fast aboard Italo trains: a selection of labels from Leonardo da Vinci S.p.A., part of Tenute Caviro (a company owned by the Caviro Group, Italy largest wine cooperative), will be available on Italo high-speed trains, both on board (particularly Pignoletto Spumante Brut Emilia-Romagna DOC) and in the Italo Club Lounges (with a dedicated wine list featuring Sangiovese Superiore Riserva Romagna DOC, Chianti Riserva DOCG, and Vermentino Toscana IGT).

“The partnership also celebrates Leonardo da Vinci cultural legacy: the winery, founded in Vinci in 1961, continues the path laid out by the studies that the Genius dedicated to viticulture, positioning itself today as the heir to his vision as the first agronomist and winemaker in history”, explains a note.

“For Italo, travel is a complete experience. It begins the moment passengers arrive at the station, in our Italo Club Lounges, which offer comfort and exclusive services. We rely on outstanding partners to meet the expectations of travelers while showcasing the finest examples of made in Italy. We know that food and wine tourism is now a key driver of growth for our country, and Italo aims to grow alongside the leading Italian brands in this sector”, declared Fabrizio Bona, Italo commercial director.

“Bringing the Vitruvian Man aboard high-speed trains means combining the genius of the past with the modernity of contemporary travel. We have selected wines that can tell the story of the territories crossed daily by Italo trains. In this way, every toast becomes a tribute to history and to Italy’s ability to create synergies through its excellence”, commented Giovanni Lai, dg of Leonardo da Vinci S.p.A. and Tenute Caviro.

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