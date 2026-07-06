Vinitaly.Usa 2026 will head for New York aboard the Amerigo Vespucci

The appeal of made in Italy wine, which has captivated American consumers for years despite the trade challenges of recent months, shined in the waters of New York aboard the Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian Navy iconic training ship and one of the highlights of the official celebrations marking the Anniversary No. 250 of United States Independence. The celebrations also provided the backdrop for Vinitaly communication and incoming-buyer campaign dedicated to the U.S. market. Yesterday, Veronafiere international trade fair brand for the promotion of Italian wine worldwide celebrated this symbolic product of the Italy-U.S. partnership on board the Amerigo Vespucci, docked in New York Harbor as part of the North America Campaign 2026, promoted by the Ministry of Defence and the Italian Navy, produced by Difesa Servizi S.p.A., in synergy with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture and the Ministers for Sport and Youth and for Disabilities, with the support of Ita - Italian Trade Agency.

Among the objectives of this market initiative focused on a country which accounts for nearly a quarter of total Italian wine exports (1.75 billion euros out of 7.7 billion euros in 2025, and 407.9 million euros out of 1.7 billion euros in the first three months of 2026, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, ed), there was the presentation of Vinitaly.USA No. 3 to 40 selected buyers from North America major macro-regions. The event is scheduled to take place on October 26th -27th at Pier 36 in New York City. To date, the event has already attracted 250 exhibitors representing Italy’s leading wine regions and appellations and is moving toward a sell-out of its 11,000 square meters of available exhibition space. Participating organizations already include the Asti DOCG Consortium, Brunello di Montalcino Consortium, Sicilia DOC Consortium, Prosecco DOC Consortium, Vini dell’Elba Consortium, as well as the Italia del Vino Consortium. Confirmed regional collective exhibitions include Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, and Sardinia, while several other significant participations are currently being finalized. These will be joined by a delegation of 95 companies organized by Ita - Italian Trade Agency.

“We are working both in Italy and in the United States, where we are implementing a comprehensive incoming-buyer campaign that, starting with Vinitaly.USA, aims to engage industry professionals also in preparation for the edition No. 59 of Vinitaly in 2027 - declared Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, during the presentation of Vinitaly.USA No. 3 aboard the Vespucci - the U.S. Northeast is particularly strategic, accounting for 19% of total Italian wine consumption by volume and 22% by value. During this complex period, we are standing alongside institutions to strengthen economic diplomacy and supporting businesses for whom the U.S. market remains indispensable. For this reason, we are intensifying our relationship-building efforts to expand networks and business opportunities”. For this reason - concluded Bricolo - the next American edition of Vinitaly will offer qualified buyers two high-level days featuring a program that includes masterclasses, tastings, Vinitaly Tourism initiatives dedicated to wine tourism inbound activities, wine2wine market insights, and SolExpo, Veronafiere’s format dedicated to premium extra virgin olive oil. All of this will be paired with Italian cuisine, allowing industry professionals to enjoy a truly immersive Made in Italy experience”.

The presentation of Vinitaly.USA was preceded by welcoming remarks from Amerigo Vespucci Commander Nicasio Falica, followed by speeches from Erica Digiovancarlo, coordinator director of Ita U.S. Network, Stevie Kim, managing director of Vinitaly International, and president Bricolo. Guests then attended a tasting featuring wines from the Asti DOCG, Brunello di Montalcino, Sicilia DOC, Prosecco DOC, and Vini dell’Elba consortia, as well as the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, all exclusive Vinitaly partners for events held aboard the Vespucci.

To conclude Veronafiere North American mission, which began in recent days with the Vinitaly.USA Canada Preview, the trade fair brand will travel tomorrow, July 7th, to Miami, in Florida, where an event will be held at Macchialina, a restaurant recognized by the Michelin Guide. The agenda includes a presentation of Vinitaly.USA to an additional 35 distributors and buyers, as well as the masterclass “Italy Beyond the Usual Suspects” led by Jacqueline Pirolo, co-owner and beverage director of the restaurant and the 2025 Michelin Guide Florida Sommelier, in collaboration with Coldiretti. Wines to be featured in the tasting include labels from Cantina dei Colli Ripani (Marche), Cantina delle Vigne di Piero Mancini (Sardinia), Accademia Olearia-Tenute Fois (Sardinia), Cantina VentiVenti (Emilia-Romagna), Azienda Di Sante (Puglia), Cantina San Pancrazio (Puglia), and Vendrame-Vignis del Doge (Friuli-Venezia Giulia).

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