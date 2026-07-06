Fine wines, Italy leads the growth of Liv-Ex in the first 6 months of 2026: Italy 100 at +1.9%

Thanks to Italy most prestigious wine labels leading the way, but also supported by Burgundy, the first half of 2026 ended slightly in positive territory for the fine wine market monitored by Liv-Ex, the leading platform for the global secondary and collectible wine market. Looking at the indexes analyzed by WineNews, the Liv-Ex 100, the platform benchmark index, which currently includes for Italy Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, Barbaresco 2019 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2015 and 2019 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2021 and 2022, and Ornellaia 2021 by Frescobaldi, Sassicaia 2016, 2021 and 2022 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2021, and Tignanello 2021 and 2022 by Marchesi Antinori, and 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana 2020 by Soldera Case Basse - lost almost all of the gains achieved during the first 4 months of the year, closing the semester with a modest yet still positive increase of +0.1% year-to-date. Several Italian labels stand out, with the strongest growth recorded by Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, which increased in value by +19.2% in 2026, alongside other Italian wines in the “Top 10”, including 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana 2020 by Soldera Case Basse (+18.4% year-to-date), Masseto 2022 (+14.2%), and Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello (+13.8%).

The Liv-Ex 1000, the broadest of the indexes, performed slightly better at +0.4%, driven primarily by the acceleration of Italian wines. Indeed, the best-performing index overall, up +1.9% year-to-date, is exactly the Italy 100, which currently includes Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello of vintages from 2012 to 2021, then Barolo by Bruno Giacosa, with Barolo Falletto Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2007 and 2008, Barolo Falletto Le Rocche by Falletto di Serralunga d’Alba Riserva 2001 and 2004, and Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020; and, still, Barbaresco di Gaja of vintages from 2013 to 2022, Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno of vintages 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019; all the vintages from 2013 to 2022 of the most famous Supertuscans, from Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido to Solaia, and to Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, to Ornellaia and Masseto by Frescobaldi; and all the vintages from 2011 to 2020 of 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana by Soldera Case Basse. Legendary Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2005 by Giacomo Conterno lead the growth, with an increase in value by +26% in 6 months, followed by gains ranging from +19.2% to +10.4% for Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa, 100% Sangiovese Igt Toscana by Soldera Case Basse 2011, 2013 and 2018, Masseto 2022, 2020 and 2016, Barolo 2019 by Barolo Mascarello, and Barbaresco di Gaja 2022, 2015 and 2017.

Among the other sub-indexes, the Burgundy 150 performed well at +1.1%, as did the Champagne 50 (+0.7%). Meanwhile, partly as a result of yet another en primeur campaign that so far appears not to have delivered the hoped-for results, the Bordeaux indexes continued to struggle, with the Bordeaux 500 flat and the Bordeaux Legends 30 down -0.8%. Also California 50 (+1.1%) and the “Rest of the World” index (+0.7%) performed well.

This recovery in the Liv-Ex market, following many consecutive months of declines, remains fragile and subject to increasingly rapid market shifts and volatility. Nevertheless, for the time being, it appears to be rewarding the most prestigious names in Italian wine.

Copyright © 2000/2026