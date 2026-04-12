“Cantina Italia”, wine stocks remain high and stable: in March 2026 +5.7% on 2025

Italian wine stocks continue to remain high. While data of February 28th, 2026 indicated a surplus in stocks of +5.8% compared to the same period in 2025, the figures updated to March 31st, 2026 shows a +5.7% increase year on year, for a total of 55.9 million hectoliters of wine. To this, 5.3 million hectoliters of musts (+32.4%) and 165,263 hectoliters (+8.3%) of new wine still in fermentation (Vnaif) must be added, a category which has fallen sharply compared to last month figure (+38.4%). This is according to the latest update of “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf. Compared to February 28th, 2026, stocks have declined for wine (-4.7%), musts (-10.8%) and new wine still in fermentation (-60.8%).

There are no major changes in the composition of stocks: 53.9% of the stocked wine is PDO (26.2% white and 26.1% red), 26.5% is PGI, varietal wines account for 1.6% of the total, and 18% consists of other wines. Origin concentration also remains high: regarding stocks of wines with a Geographical Indication, 20 denominations out of 523 account for 58.3% of total inventories.

56.5% of the wine in Italy is held in Northern regions, so much so that Veneto alone accounts for 25.7% of national wine stocks. Prosecco PDO represents 11.3% of stocks, ahead of PGI Puglia (4.5%) and PGI Tuscany (3.9%), three Geographical Indications which together account for almost 20% of total inventories.

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