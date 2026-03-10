The trend of winery stocks in Italy doesn’t change: in February 2026 +5,8% on 2025

Wine consumption continues to move at a steady but slow pace, and as a result, the trend in winery stocks is also stable: while data from January 31st, 2026 indicated a surplus of +5.9% in stocks compared to the same date in 2025, the figures updated to February 2026 show +5.8% compared to one year ago, for a total of 58.6 million hectoliters of wine, to which 6 million hectoliters of musts (+34.2%) and 421,711 hectoliters of new wine still fermenting (+38.4%) must be added. This is reported in the latest update of “Cantina Italia” by the Icqrf, which therefore highlights a certain stabilization in the flow of products leaving the wineries.

There is also little change in the composition of stocks: 53.7% of the wine held is PDO, mostly white wines (49.3%). PGI wines account for 26.6%, predominantly red wine (53.6%), while varietal wines represent just 1.6% of the total, and 18.1% consists of other generic wines.

The concentration by geographical origin also remains high: out of 531 registered PDOs and PGIs, 20 denominations account for 58.5% of the total stocks of geographical-indication wines. The top three alone represent 20%, given that more than 1 out of every 10 liters of wine is Prosecco DOC (11.5% of Italian PDO or PGI wine stocks, with 5.3 million hectoliters), followed by PGI Puglia (2.1 million hectoliters, 4.6%) and IGT Toscana (1.8 million hectoliters, 3.9%).

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