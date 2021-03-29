Cantine Riunite & CIV, Caviro, Botter, Antinori are the top Italian wineries for turnover

2020 was a very challenging year, even for the wine world. Those who are historically more focused in the catering sector, suffered and closed the year at a loss compared to 2019, while those who have always been strong in mass retail, in some cases, have also grown, and anyway, were able to resist better. The consolidated analysis of what has been reported many times and from multiple sources over the past months, has now been crystallized in one of the first turnover analyses, carried out by the business management consultant, Pambianco, on the preliminary data from the most prestigious Italian wineries. In summary, the analysis revealed “the top ten mid-range groups grew 3%, while the top 5 of the high-end companies showed a double-digit decline, equal to -12%”. The "Big 5" of sparkling wines, on the other hand, overall scored a -1%, primarily thanks to the stability of Prosecco. The situation, though, is quite different when we look at margins, which have been defended mainly by the high-end producers, and which in some cases have even registered growing numbers.

The Cantine Riunite & CIV Group remains solidly at the top for overall turnover at 600 million euros (-4% compared to 2019), of which 395 pertaining to the Gruppo Italiano Vini - GIV (-3%). Then Caviro, at 362 million euros, up +10% (but they closed their 2019-2020 accounts in the summer, which often happens in the Cooperative world, and Botter, at 230 million euros (+ 10%). The strongest Italian wine brand in the world, Antinori, follows, at 221 million euros (-10%), better than what Pambianco defined the “Premium” segment, then the sparkling wine giant, Fratelli Martini at 210 million euros (+2%) and the leader of the Trentino Cooperative Cavit, at 210 million euros (+ 10%). Looking at the ranking of absolute values, there is Italian Wine Brand, at 204 million euros and a growth of +30%, a totally “monster” figure, especially in a year like 2020, which highlights how the group (which is also listed on the AIM, Italia stock exchange) has been able to ride the boom in e-commerce as well as in wholesale, in the best way possible. The Enoitalia Group follows, at 201 million euros (+1%), ahead of another top name in the Trentino cooperatives, like Mezzacorona, at 194 million euros (+ 4%), and yet another big name in Italian wine, like Zonin 1821, which closed at 190 million euros (-8%). To complete the “Top 10” ranking, in terms of turnover, there is the Santa Margherita Group of the Marzotto family, which sets the bar at 172 million euros (-9%). The Cevico group, another giant among cooperatives in Emilia Romagna, follows in the ranking at 159 million euros (-5%), ahead of the Treviso winery, La Marca, entirely dedicated to sparkling wines, at 150 million euros (+ 6%) and another Veneto sparkling wine company, Contri Spumanti, at 109 million euros (+ 13%). Among the top Italian wine companies there is the Frescobaldi Group, one of the most prestigious and historic brands of Italian wine, at 103 million euros (-10%), ahead of one of the topmost companies in the Prosecco world, such as Villa Sandi, at 91 million euros (-4%), and then, Ferrari - Fratelli Lunelli, an icon of Italian sparkling wine and Trentodoc, primarily based on catering, which closed at 85 million euros (-20%), which is the same turnover as Mionetto, another big name in sparkling wine (8%). Finally, the Terra Moretti Group of the Moretti family, ranging from the sparkling wines of Franciacorta, to the wines of Tuscany and Sardinia, and also in this case, the company focuses on the HORECA channel, and which closed 2020 at 58 million euros (-19%).

Copyright © 2000/2021