Casa degli Atellani and “Leonardo’s Vineyard” purchased by French tycoon Bernard Arnault

Among the projects that have been able to link culture and wine over the years is that of “Leonardo’s Vineyard” in the Casa degli Atellani in Milan, where the “Wine of Genius” has also been reproduced, thanks to historical and scientific research work conducted by the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Milan, in collaboration with Professor Attilio Scienza, who discovered and identified the original DNA of the vine, making its replanting possible.

The wine, in fact, was born thanks to the discovery and recovery of the original vine row walkways of Leonardo’s Vineyard, hidden in the heart of Casa degli Atellani, which Ludovico il Moro, Duke of Milan, gave to Leonardo as a gift to thank him for the Last Supper painted in the refectory of Santa Maria delle Grazie. From the analyses conducted on the samples found in the excavations, it was possible to reconstruct the complete genetic profile of the vine (Malvasia di Candia aromatica) and in 2015 replant it. Well, now this little wine-cultural jewel (from which wine has already been produced for charity), along with the very high-end mansion, which can be visited by tourists and also includes apartments for rent, has reportedly passed into the hands of French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, co-founder, chairman and CEO of the luxury group Lvmh (which already controls brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Krug and Moët & Chandon, Chateau d’Yquem, Cheval Blanc and others), according to a report in the daily newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.

Casa degli Atellani is one of the most famous buildings in Milan, points out the “Corriere della Sera”, the location of events of many fashion brands, from Dior (which is always part of Lvmh) and Dolce & Gabbana, and has already changed hands, several times, from the descendants of entrepreneur and senator Ettore Conti (1871-1972) and Portaluppi (1888-1967), to today, which, therefore ends up under the aegis of Bernard Arnault’s Lvmh group, the richest man in the world (Forbes confirms this) with its 169.8 billion euros in assets.

Obviously reserved the economic contours of the negotiation, as well as all to be understood what will be the future destination of the structure, and of the “Leonardo’s Vineyard”.

