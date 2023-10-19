Case Basse (Soldera), Sassicaia and Pergole Torte: the top lots of the Pandolfini auction

Tuscany is the absolute protagonist, and then Piedmont, Bordeaux, Champagne, Rhone, Loire and Burgundy, as well as niche territories from the Belpaese and the rest of the world. These are the ingredients of “The Refinement of Complexity”, the Pandolfini auction, staged on November 9 and 10 in Florence, with more than 600 lots, opened by a light lunch signed by Enoteca Pinchiorri, three Michelin stars and among the most prestigious cellars in Italy. Under the hammer, rare and precious lots, such as the double magnum of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Riserva Gianfranco Soldera 2004, estimated between 8,000 and 16,000 euros, the magnum of Pétrus 2015 (5,500-11,000 euros) and the bottle of Musigny Domaine G. Roumier 2015 (8,000-16,000 euros). Popping the highest prices, however, are, as always, the different vintages of Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti: from 1999 (15,000-30,000) to 2004 (10,000-20,000), from 2014 (10,000-20,000) to 2017 (12,000-24,000).

Great expectations also for Tenuta San Guido’s vertical Sassicaia (28 bottles, from 1967 to 2000, estimated between 10,000 and 20,000 euros), as well as for the magnum of the legendary 1985 vintage (5,000-10,000 euros). Identical prices (5,000-10,000 euros) for the six-liter of Masseto 2011 from Frescobaldi, slightly lower that for the double magnum of Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 2004 (5,000-8,000 euros). Many lots of Montevertine’s Le Pergole Torte, among which stands out the 12-liter of the 2000 vintage (3,500-7,000 euros), and then a six-liter of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Biondi Santi 2013 (2,500-5,000 euros), six bottles of Solaia 2007 by Antinori (1,200-2,400 euros), six bottles of Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja 1085 (1,200-2,400 euros) and several lots of Langhe griffes such as Bartolo Mascarello and Giuseppe Rinaldi.

Back beyond the Alps, worth mentioning again are the six-bottle selection of Domaine Charles Lachaux 2021 (3,000-6,000 euros), the small vertical (2016-2020) of Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint Jacques Domaine Armand Rousseau (4. 500-6,500 euros) six bottles of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008 (1,500-3,000 euros) and three bottles of Dom Pérignon Lady Gaga Edition 2010 (700-1,400 euros), the magnum of Cristal Louis Roederer 1999 (1,500-3,000 euros). Burgundy takes the lion’s share, with 200 lots from the region’s most distinguished Domaine: Liger-Belair, Coche-Dury, Roumier, Jayer, d’Auveney, Leroy and rising star Charles Lachaux.

