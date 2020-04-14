Castello Banfi, Caprai, Bertani and more: a lot of Italy at the “Texsom International Wine Awards”

It is difficult, and in a certain sense odd, to write about wine and international awards at a time when the wine industry is paying the price for a crisis of which it is still hard to see the end, in Italy as in the rest of the world. But it is also a nice way to slowly return to normality, the one in which the labels of the Belpaese were hoarding medals. Exactly as it happened at the “Texsom International Wine Awards”, in Texas, where for over 30 years a jury of the highest level, brought together by Texan sommeliers (Masters of Wine, wine educator of the Wset - Wine and Spirit Education Trust and sommelier of the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Somm Foundation) have been judging the over 3,400 wines, from all corners of the world, admitted to the competition. Which, as said, in the kermesse staged at the end of February, also saw a lot of Italy among the winners.

At the top, with the Platinum Medal, there is the Aska 2017, the Bolgheri Doc of Castello Banfi, and a step down, there are 31 Gold Medals, including, to name a few, the Montefalco Rosso 2016 by Arnaldo Caprai, the Valpolicella Ripasso 2016 by Bertani, the Testamatta 2016 by Bibi Graetz, the Barolo 2015 by Borgogno, the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 Poggio alle Mura by Castello Banfi, the Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva “Marina Cvetic Iskra” Masciarelli 2015 by Masciarelli, the Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva 2016 by Pala, the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2015 by Rocca delle Macie, the Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva 2015 by Salcheto, the Cannonau di Sardegna 2017 by Sella & Mosca, the Vorberg Pinot Bianco Riserva 2017 by Terlan, the Lacrima Di Morro D’Alba Querciantica by Velenosi, the Non Confunditur 2017 by Argiano, the Franciacorta CruPerdu 2011 by Castello Bonomi (Paladin family) and the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013 by Donatella Cinelli Colombini. There are also special prizes, such as the best red for the jury, which went to Barolo 2015 in Fontanafredda, and the best white for the jury, to Gavi dei Gavi d’Antan 2006 in La Scolca, but also the best blend red, to Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016 by Farina.

