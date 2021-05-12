Chianti Classico, the Anteprima becomes worldwide, between Florence, London, New York and Chicago

If the world cannot go to Chianti Classico, the Black Rooster sings in the world, with the “Chianti Classico Collection” which, for the previews in time of the pandemic, becomes “Connection”: the Consortium, led by Giovanni Manetti, on May 20-21, experiments with a hybrid format between physical and digital, staging a sort of “Chianti Classico Day” around the world, in Florence and in connection with London, New York and Chicago (June 22-23 will then be the turn of Munchen and June 30 in Tokyo). All exclusively by invitation and addressed to a selected public sector. On the other hand, Chianti Classico, one of the most important wine denominations of Tuscany and Italy, and on the crest of the wave for years, although tied to these territories and those boundaries already sanctioned in 1716 the Grand Duke Cosimo III de’ Medici, has the world as a reference, since the export, in 150 countries, ends 80% of production. And to get off to a great start in 2021, with +22% of bottles sold in the first quarter (compared to the same period in 2020), for the first time the Consortium is launching a hybrid format between tastings in the presence of experts and online interaction with producers. Through the Finnish Brella platform, integrated with the new virtual catalog developed by Bottlebooks, each participant will be able to make appointments or interact in chat with producers during the tasting. A global edition that promises important numbers: more than 2,800 people are expected, including professionals and journalists, to taste 10,000 bottles of the more than 400 labels presented. In tasting the Black Rooster in its declinations: 196 labels of Chianti Classico vintage, plus nine previews of the 2020 vintage, 139 of Chianti Classico Riserva and 98 of Chianti Classico Gran Selezione.

But in Florence, there will also be other novelties. This year the “Connection” (traditionally at the Stazione Leopolda, ed.) will be staged in the Chiostro Grande of the Museo di Santa Maria Novella, the Dominican convent dating back to the 14th century of the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, a place symbolic of the Renaissance: splendidly frescoed, it is the largest cloister in the city, built in the mid-fourteenth century, from which one can access the ancient Pharmacy of Santa Maria Novella and the Chapel of the Popes, built in what were the papal apartments, the “Florentine Lateran”, frescoed by Pontormo.

“The 2021 edition is a beginning - says the president of the Consorzio del Chianti Classico, Giovanni Manetti - we will be back to present our wines in a completely different scenario in February 2020, which requires us to be able to promptly respond to new needs. This long interruption of international travel has pushed us to find alternative solutions, and never as in this moment, it is important to feel close to our interlocutors abroad. The markets of our “Connection” all together absorb over 70% of our production. A hybrid formula ensures maximum security for those who taste in attendance and at the same time multiplies the possibilities for us winemakers to interface with the markets. With the “Chianti Classico Connection” we intend to project ourselves into the future with this spirit: the union of tradition and innovation. I would like to underline that, thanks to the precious collaboration of the Municipality of Florence, even the location embodies this meeting point: Santa Maria Novella is the nerve center of the city, and the Chiostro Grande is exactly one of the peaks of the Renaissance, the facade of the Basilica by Leon Battista Alberti, and the masterpiece of Italian rationalism by Giovanni Michelucci, the Central Station of Florence”.

Copyright © 2000/2021