CMO Promotion, national ranking: €27.5 million in contributions out of €63.7 million in expenditure

The National ranking of projects promoting Italian wine in Third Countries from CMO Wine Promotion funds totaling 27.5 million euros in public co-financing (22 million euros advanced and balance 5.5 million euros). Total expenditure is 63.7 million euros, divided among 15 projects created by large wineries or Consortiums and Associations. The Ministry of Agriculture recently published the 2025/2026 budget that provides significant and substantial resources (in addition to more than 70 million euros managed by individual Regions), to support wine businesses, which are now, more than ever, having to face a shrinking domestic market as well as a decline in exports compared to the past few years. In order of highest amounts funded, Istituto Grandi Marchi, which brings together 18 of the most prestigious Italian wineries (Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Tenute, Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d'Orcia, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Tenuta San Leonardo and Umani Ronchi, that over the past 20 years, have seen their turnover double, reaching 660 million euros overall, 55% of which comes from exports, led by the US market, ed.), is first, as they received 3.87 million euros funding on a total project of 9.67 million euros. Following, the Italian wine giant ,Zonin1821, whose 8.31 million euro project was approved, and funded with 3.32 million euros. Next up, another National giant, Herita Marzotto Wine Estates (formerly Gruppo Santa Margherita, ed.), received 3.27 million euros in funding for its 8.17 million euros project. Then, Nosio, the commercial company controlled by the Mezzacorona Group, a leader in Trentino Cooperatives, received 3.02 million euros for their 7.5 million euros project. Next, Consorzio Tuscany & Co, which received 2.72 million euros in funding for its 5.45 million euros project. The Fantini Wines Group (owned by Platinum Equity), obtained approval for their 5.9 million euros project, co-financed at 2.36 million euros, while Frescobaldi, one of the leading names in Tuscan wine, will receive 2.05 million euros for their 4.1 million euro promotional project. Schenk Italia, the Italian division of the International group Schenk Family 1893, has received 1.34 million euros in funding for their 2.69 million euros promotional project, and the "Be Wine" Group has received 1.33 million euros in funding for their 2.88 million euros project. They are just slightly ahead of the La Marca Cooperative Group, one of the largest Prosecco producers, receiving 1.32 million euros in funding for their 3.3 million euros project.

Furthermore, the amounts funded under 1 million euros: Italian Essence Consortium with external activities (747.329 euros for their 1.49 million euros project), Magellano (736.837 euros in funding for their 1.47 million euros project), Vigneto Italia (481.544 euros for their 963.089 euros project), Roeno di Fugatti Agricultural Company (583.574 euros funding of their 1.22 million euros project), and Federdoc (245.586 euros for their 501.748 euros project).

