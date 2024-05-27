Coasts of the Riviera meet the bubbles of the hills of Romagna, thanks to Trebbiano

If its coast, in addition to attracting visitors from all over the world, has been taken as a model of hospitality tourism, becoming a stage for stories, lived life and, therefore, a privileged place for the works of filmmakers (one above all, the brilliant and unforgettable maestro Federico Fellini) and writers, the hills of Romagna, which look down on the sea from above, will not have the same “spotlight” pointed at them, but they represent, nonetheless, a vital, economic and social cross-section of the territory, and are capable, through vineyards, wine and the work of man, of expressing all the beauty of the territory. Where a noteworthy “wine mosaic” is born, among Sangiovese, Albana and also Trebbiano, the white grape variety with the greatest strength in Romagna, whose hectares (over 15,000 of the total 28,000) sanction its territorial leadership. A vine, Trebbiano, which is part of history and tradition, and which is “guarded” by expert hands that further sanction its bond with the territory, and which now becomes the protagonist of a new narrative, right along with those who “live” it in the vineyard on a daily basis. This is the project staged by Terre Cevico, one of the main wine players in Italy, as well as a point of reference at the organizational and production level, born as a consortium and then transformed into a cooperative group with deep roots in the territory. And that, together with its 5,000 members, has given rise to “10 stories of Trebbiano in Romagna”, a tale of the Trebbiano-based bubbly production chain. Ten are in fact the winemaking members (Simone Dall’Osso, Lavezzola; Dino Gaetta, Conselice; Mauro Mercatali, Fusignano; Daniela Ravaglia, Lugo; Gianni Raffoni, San Pietro in Vincoli; Massimo Missiroli, Alfonsine; Daniele Marangoni, Villanova di Bagnacavallo; Matteo Verlicchi, Lugo; Maurizio Bandini, Faenza; Marino Bosi, Faenza as well as Terre Cevico President Franco Donati, Bagnacavallo) who put their faces to it and decided to tell directly from the vineyard all that is around Romagna bubblies and that we are increasingly finding inside glasses all over the world. Ten stories (available online), united by the common thread of Terre Cevico cooperation made of tradition, sustainability, identity, innovation, resistance and love for viticulture.

A supply chain narrative, then, that starts from the hinterland and arrives at the sea, directly on the Riviera, in a path that involves the operators of the Emilia-Romagna coast and therefore also represents the renewed liaison between Terre Cevico and the sea operators of Sib (Italian Seaside Operators’ Union), who have decided to be an active part of the project to enhance the Romagna identity that here connects land and sea, wine and beach. Last year, in fact, Sib’s seaside businesses from all over the Peninsula had also come to the rescue of the wine cooperatives affected by the flood by purchasing wines from Terre Cevico’s “Everything is possible” line, giving concrete help to the drama experienced by many member companies. This year, the bond is renewed in a journey that starts from the enhancement of the iconic Romagna grape variety and is reunited around a glass of Romagna bubbles, an emblem of the lightness, resilience and good living that characterizes this land.

A “bond” that was presented, in recent days in Cesenatico, with Simone Battistoni, regional president of Sib Confcommercio, who explained how “ours is a meeting between operators in the vineyard and sea operators in the sign of cooperation. Tourism in Romagna counts more than 60 million presences, 45 million of which come to the sea, to our beach establishments. Together we can do great things to make this representative vine of our land known to such a wide audience”. For Franco Donati, president of Terre Cevico, “Trebbiano in the Romagna bubbly version must be our calling card along the coasts of the Riviera. We must have the courage to tell the millions of tourists who come to us about our territory. And what better calling card can we offer than the quality of our products, starting with the Romagnola bubbly, which meet the high quality of the services of our beaches, among the main ones in Europe”. Doc Spumante Novebolle, Vollì Spumante Brut Rubicone Igt bianco, 7 Rocche Spumante Brut Rubicone Igt bianco, Contefosco Spumante Brut; b.IO Romagna Doc Spumante Novebolle and Braschi Sburoun Romagna Doc Spumante Novebolle.

