Conegliano Valdobbiadene, towards a quality grape harvest, in spite of many difficulties

The harvest 2020 will start in days between the rows of vines in the territory of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. After a year of mild, rather dry weather and mild summer, which did not subject the plants to water stress and heat waves, the investigations carried out in the field by technicians suggest that, despite the difficulties of this 2020, nature has followed its course and quality in the glass will be assured. “Nature gives us hope this year and despite the very difficult year worldwide, we are here, as every year, getting ready to harvest grapes that promise quality” comments Innocente Nardi, president of the Consorzio di tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, “the work in the vineyard has been carried out in recent months on a regular basis, consistent with the restrictions and new regulations issued for the management of the Covid-19 emergency. In a year like this the commitment of the winemakers has been even more intense in order to guarantee the usual care of the vineyards and then the final quality of the product. In the first 8 months of 2020 sales of our product recorded -3.8%, which, in the general panorama, can be defined as a good result, just think of the -40% of the catering sector. The choices made by the Consortium to defend the value and positioning of Conegliano Valdobbiadene have so far brought the hoped-for results: the value of grapes and that of wine have remained the same as last year, despite the speculation of the spring months. Heroic viticulture defends itself by building value and not by quantity. The challenge is not over, but we are sure we have the necessary passion to face it”.

2020 from a climatic point of view was distinguished by a winter that recorded temperatures in line with the period, followed by a sunny and dry spring and then by a mild summer and widespread rainfall. The phenological phases of the vine therefore followed a regular pattern. Thanks to a spring with less rainfall and sunshine and a mild summer with rainfall distributed throughout the period, the vines today boast healthy bunches that have not suffered sunburn or moments of dehydration. The temperature range that has characterized the summer weeks has led to a good level of acidity, essential to obtain sparkling wines with the right notes of freshness. The characteristic of this 2020 will probably be an accentuation of the taste peculiarities between the two extremes, northwest and southeast of the denomination, a situation that typically occurs in the less hot years.

Harvesting operations will begin in the south-east, on the slopes most exposed to the sun, and will then move in the month of September as it moves north-west. The hope is that the temperatures will remain mild so that the winemakers can bring fresher grapes to the cellar. In the cellar and in the vineyard everything is ready to face the most intense moment of the year. In the cellar everything is ready to receive the grapes, while in the vineyard the last steps are taken to ensure the best conditions for the completion of the ripening of the glera. Given the characteristics of the territory, characterized by very steep slopes and ups and downs that are difficult to access by machinery, in Conegliano Valdobbiadene 6/700 hours per hectare per year of manual work are required, compared to the average of 150/200 hours per hectare in the flat areas, where mechanization is advanced. For this reason, the heroic harvest represents the moment of maximum ingenuity of the winemakers of the territory.

Copyright © 2000/2020