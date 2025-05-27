Consorzio Doc Delle Venezie joins the fray with the Italian Athletics Federation

In last years, Italy’s major wine denominations have been reinforcing their presence beyond the food and wine sector, forging partnerships with the world of sports to narrate shared values such as conviviality, determination, and inclusiveness. Following the example of Prosecco Doc, Official Supplier of Fim MotoGP World Championship and official sponsor of Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to mention the most famous example, also Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie, Italy’s largest white wine denomination, is also joining the fray, announcing a new and prestigious partnership with the Italian Athletics Federation (Fidal). This was announced by Consorzio Doc Delle Venezie, which represents the most extensive model of interregional integration in Italy, bringing together Pinot Grigio producers from Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and the Autonomous Province of Trento.

A strategic alliance that will see Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie protagonist in athletics events and championships, bringing the taste and made in Italy style into a context of great national and international visibility.

“We are proud to announce the partnership with Fidal” - declared Luca Rigotti, president of Consorzio Doc Delle Venezie - which allows us to share our territorial and cultural identity and to convey the values and style of Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie to an increasingly wider audience of consumers, particularly those connected to the world of athletics, a sport that embodies excellence and tradition”.

Thanks to this collaboration, Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie, one of the symbols of made in Italy around the world and of Italy’s wine heritage, capable of combining quality, territorial identity, and Italian style, will be protagonist at Golden Gala, a prestigious international meeting which is part of the World Athletics “Wanda Diamond League” circuit. 2025 edition of the event will be held on June, 6th at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, with television coverage on Rai and broadcast in 150 countries.

Conviviality, determination, and inclusiveness, which characterize both Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie and athletics, are the shared values that have brought Fidal and the Consortium together. The Consortium protects and promotes this major interregional denomination and supports Wine in Moderation (WiM), the European program that has been promoting responsible and moderate wine consumption since 2008.

A synergy which celebrates excellence and offers Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie, the leading Italian still white wine in export volumes, the opportunity to be present at the most significant moments of the sporting event, reinforcing its role as an ambassador of Italian style at an international level.

Copyright © 2000/2025