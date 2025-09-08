Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG supports the Institute of Masters of Wine

The Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, representing one of the most famous and prestigious Venetian sparkling wines, has become an official partner of the historic Institute of Masters of Wine. The partnership begins now in September, with the first Masterclass at IMW’s London headquarters. The goal is to deepen and spread knowledge of local wines and winemaking practices that distinguish the hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage site, among the Institute’s and Masters of Wine students.

“Supporting the academic mission of the Institute of Masters of Wine is extremely important to us”, Diego Tomasi, director of the Consortium, explained. “Due to my many years in academic research, I fully understand the importance of cultivating culture and satisfying the curiosity of the next generation of wine professionals. Our wine producers, who are the custodians of knowledge and traditions, are very proud of the interest the Institute’s members and students have shown, and we are honored to collaborate with them. This is a great opportunity to share the secrets and unique characteristics of our territory as well as to demonstrate our profound understanding of the connection between the environment and the Glera grape variety, which gives rise to Italian excellence”. Franco Adami, president of the Consortium, reiterated his sentiments, and added, “ I would like to thank IMW for welcoming us among its partners. This partnership marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to education and excellence as well as our ongoing collaboration with international organizations. We are very proud to share the wealth of knowledge that distinguishes our denomination, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, with such a highly respected community of wine professionals. We hope that, through the Institute's international network, this knowledge can be shared worldwide”.

“We are delighted to welcome the Consortium as a full member of our partners”, Sarah Harrison, Interim Executive Director of the Institute of Masters of Wine, said. “Their commitment to quality, excellence, and education definitely aligns with our values. We look forward to working together and strengthening the bond between the IMW community and the Consortium”.

Masters of Wine have been at the forefront of leadership and expertise in the wine world for more than 70 years. The institute’s mission is to promote excellence, interaction, and knowledge across all sectors of the global wine community. Masters of Wine must demonstrate their in-depth knowledge of wine by passing an exam acknowledged worldwide for its rigorous and strict standards. Once the members have passed the examination, they must then sign the code of conduct before they can use the initials MW, which requires them to uphold the highest standards of business conduct within the industry. There are now 420 Masters of Wine working in 28 countries. Members include winemakers, sommeliers, buyers, journalists, shippers, consultants, viticulturists, academics, educators, and others. The 2024-25 MW program counts 346 students from 43 countries. The Institute of Masters of Wine collaborates with 39 sponsors and four research and industry partners, who help to advance its mission. The five main sponsors are Austrian Wine, Axa Millésimes, Champagne Bollinger, Constellation Brands, and VSPT Wine Group.

