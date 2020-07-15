Conterno, Gaja, Biondi Santi, Sassicaia and Tignanello, protagonists under the hammer of Bolaffi

Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva is still the protagonist, with at least three lots not to be missed: three bottles of the 2013 vintage (auction base: 2,100 euros), a 1993 magnum (from 1,100 euros) and a double magnum of the 2006 vintage (starting from 3). 600 euros), but also two magnums of Sorì San Lorenzo 2009 by Gaja (from 500 euros), staying in Piedmont, and again, going to Tuscany, in Montalcino, a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino 1999 by Case Basse - Gianfranco Soldera (from 250 euros) and four bottles of different vintages of Brunello di Montalcino Biondi Santi - Tenuta Il Greppo (starting from 300 euros); then, moving on to Chianti, six bottles of Pergole Torte 2015 by Montevertine (from 720 euros), two magnums of Solaia 2008 by Antinori (auction base: 500 euros) and a six-litre Tignanello 2001, again by Antinori (from 1. 100 euros); finally, in Bolgheri, six bottles of Sassicaia 2016 by Tenuta San Guido (1,200 euros) and a six-litre Masseto 2006 (4,800 euros). Here are the most interesting lots under the hammer of Bolaffi, which on July 21, exclusively online, will beat 197 lots, with the best of Italian and French viticulture, with Bordeaux and Champagne in the front row, with old vintages of Dom Pérignon, Krug and Salon, but also Château Cheval Blanc, Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Margaux and Château Latour.

Copyright © 2000/2020