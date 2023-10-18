“Corriere della Sera” hires James Suckling: he will sign the guide with Luciano Ferraro

Put together the “Corriere della Sera”, Italy’s No. 1 daily newspaper, and James Suckling, one of the world’s most established wine critics: this, from WineNews rumors, is what’s new in Italy’s wine guide scenario. Since the 2024 edition of the guide “I migliori 100 vini e vignaioli d’Italia” (the presentation on November 9, in Milan, at the “Corriere della Sera”), will be signed as always by Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of the “Corriere della Sera” and, for the first time by James Suckling, who, with his JamesSuckling. com, founded after his exit from “Wine Spectator” many years ago now, has become a point of reference for international critics, especially in Asia, where he has now lived and worked for years, making his base in Hong Kong.

Deputy editor Ferraro, as always, will be entrusted with the story of the winemakers deemed not only the best, but the most interesting or innovative, while James Suckling will draw up the list of wines, the actual ranking (thus replacing, in the role, Luca Gardini, who, until last edition, co-signed, with Luciano Ferraro, the guide published by the “Corriere della Sera”, and today directing the Guida dei Vini de L’Espresso, ed.)

An important novelty in the world of Italian wine, with one of the most important signatures of international critics, James Suckling, joining the most important generalist newspaper in Italy.

