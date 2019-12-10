Cutting-edge, eco-sustainable, in Franciacorta. Cost 7 million euros. Here is the new Monte Rossa

Cutting-edge, eco-compatible and eco-sustainable, surrounded by the vineyards of Franciacorta and specialized only in the production of the famous bubbles. An underground cellar (8,000 square meters) that dialogues with the territory, in a perfect example of architecture that combines modernity and the latest technology in complete harmony with the latter. Here is the new Monte Rossa, the winery project that the historic brand of bubbles has given 50 years after its foundation, with a planned investment of 7 million euros, in dialogue and a project with the territory, designed by several hands between the company, the municipality of Cazzago of San Martino and the study MP Engineering led by Pierangelo Scarogni and Luigi Servoli.

“We have chosen to carry out this new project, to repay the consumers of all the trust they have placed in us in recent years - explains the owner Emanuele Rabotti, author of the renewal of the winery towards the future, abandoning the road of still wines in search of excellence in Franciacorta, and investing in technology and continuous experimentation - is not expected to increase production, but only an intervention to optimize our work, to ensure the best quality, while maintaining the aspects of a company of high craftsmanship that wants to enhance the territory”.

The new winery that will arise from 2020 in Barco di Cazzago - with the expectation of completing the work in 2021 when the winery will turn 50 years after its foundation in 1972 by Paolo Rabotti and Paola Rovetta, a reality, today, of 70 hectares of vineyards and a production of between 400 and 500,000 bottles per year - will serve to reorganize the current company and will be allocated to 90% of production and will also house some administrative offices. The historic structure of Monte Rossa with the old building and the “old” cellar, however, will be enhanced and used for events and storage of Riserva wines or top of the range wines such as Cabochon.

