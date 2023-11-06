Damilano and Bruno Giacosa, the best tastings (100/100) of the guide of “Corriere della Sera”

The Langhe of the great Nebbiolo and Tuscany told by “Bordeaux” varieties: here is the identikit, in short, of the best tastings of the guide “I Migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia 2024” by “Corriere della Sera”, which will be staged on November 9, in Milan, and which, as anticipated by WineNews, will see the debut of James Suckling, among the most established wine critics in the world, alongside Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of Italy’s most important newspaper, as signatures of the guide, which will be on newsstands with the newspaper from tomorrow. And that today, in the pages of the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, anticipated, precisely, the best tastings. Starting with the two wines awarded with the highest score, 100/100, which are two great classics of the Langhe, such as Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016 of the Damilano label, which has always been capable of one of the best expressions of the most famous of Barolo’s “cru” wines, and the Barbaresco Rabaja 2020 of Falletto by Bruno Giacosa. Next, eight big 99/100 names, such as the ever-present Barbaresco Sorì Tildìn 2020 by Gaja, an iconic winery in the area, or the Barolo Brunate 2019 by Roberto Voerzio, another leading name in the Langhe. And then Tuscany, but, as mentioned, told by many IGTs and Supertuscans, with Merlot as the great protagonist. Such as Frescobaldi’s Masseto 2020, from Bolgheri, or Fattoria Le Pupille’s Saffredi 2021, by now firmly in the ranks of great Italian wines, from Maremma, or again, still from the Maremma area, but from the Suvereto territory, Tua Rita’s Redigaffi 2021, accompanied, again with 99/100, by Bibi Graetz’s Toscana Colore 2021, Bertinga’s Volta di Bertinga 2018, and San Giusto a Rentennano’s La Ricolma 2018.

