“Di-vino e Di-verso”: Asprinio di Aversa “redeemed” from land confiscated to criminal organizations

“Di-vino e Di-verso” (Divine and Diverse): this is the name given to the 500 bottles of Asprinio di Aversa whose labels and wooden boxes were created by children on the autism spectrum from the Kairos association and which will be presented on June 21 at the Teatro della Legalità in Casal di Principe. They are produced by Cantina Vitematta, which has land confiscated from organized crime to reuse it for social purposes: the adults of the Eureka cooperative, who have been entrusted to it for criminal or psychological reasons, have been put to work in the vineyards, supported by expert winemakers.

The proceeds from the sale of the bottles will also be used to finance the activities of Eureka itself, an association strongly committed to social issues, but the initiative offers many other noble ideas: the participation of the underprivileged, the redevelopment of areas confiscated from the Camorra, the redemption of the territory, fundraising, and even the protection of the Alberata Aversana and the continuation of the traditional and historic production of Asprinio di Aversa, an ancient and almost unknown Campania grape variety characterized by its highly original cultivation method, the Alberata Aversana (a Slow Food Presidium and UNESCO World Heritage candidate) - in which the vine is “married”, or rather made to climb poplar trees, reaching heights of up to 15 meters - and which has been back in the spotlight in recent years thanks to investments by Aversa DOC producers. At the end of the presentation, there will be a pizza tasting by master pizza maker Antonio Della Volpe from “La Vita è Bella” in Casal di Principe.

