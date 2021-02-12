Discover Valpolicella, its flavors and Amarone wine by bike, with Tommasi and Cunego

You will discover the soul of Valpolicella by bike, guided by one of the big names in the cycling world, around the hills where Amarone is produced, as the local flavors mark the various stages in the landscape of a food and wine tour steeped in tradition. The link between the wine and the sports worlds has been renewed, under the sign of further enhancing the territory. The Tommasi family, historical brand of Amarone, created the initiative, and presented it with the former cycling champion, and true Verona born personality, Damiano Cunego. Their objective is to narrate Valpolicella in all its aspects. For four weeks, starting on February 14th, tourists and wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to virtually pedal together with the winner of the 2004 Giro d’Italia, along various routes created by Cunego himself - who also became champion of the junior world in Verona - to accompany visitors across the splendid Valpolicella Classica landscape. It will be a tour of tastes and emotions and cyclists will discover Amarone paired with superb dishes by chefs from four local restaurants. Every week Tommasi will narrate in his blog, via photos and videos, the Valpolicella Classica area and the dishes various restaurants propose along the routes Damiano Cunego suggests (whose GPS tracks can be downloaded through the Garmin and Strava apps). The project aims to expand the tour to the entire territory, in the future, offering routes on Lake Garda, in Lessinia and in the Veronese hills as well. The tour is a “sprint” starting from Valpolicella Classica, the land of Amarone, and running through the province of Verona.

"Valpolicella Classica is a unique place”, commented Giancarlo Tommasi, oenologist at Tommasi Family Estates, “where tradition and ancestral work techniques blend with technological innovation, in the name of sustainable development of the wine economy. Love, care and respect for the environment are the principles that inspire our initiative, created to promote wine tourism and allow visitors to discover landscapes and tastes that have always belonged to these places. The bicycle, therefore, will become the ideal way to enter into a relationship with the environment, in the name of the pleasant slowness that allows you to fully enjoy the world around you. My heartfelt thanks go to Damiano Cunego and to the restaurateurs who have embraced this initiative, which I hope will also meet the favor of enthusiasts because there is nothing better than a trip to a splendid landscape, enjoying a glass of Amarone paired with excellent food”.

