Dominus Estate’s 2018 Napa Valley is No. 1 in the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator” 2021

The best wine of the year according to “Wine Spectator” is Californian: at no. 1 of the most awaited “Top 100” of the world wine, in fact, there is the Napa Valley 2018 of Dominus Estate, one of the most prestigious wineries of the US wine. Therefore, two Italian wines remain (as in 2020) in the first 10 positions of the “Top 100” by Wine Spectator, namely Brunello di Montalcino 2016 “Le Chiuse”, at no. 5, and Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 Cavallotto, at no. 8. A similar result, in positions and denominations, to last year’s (with San Filippo’s Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucerè 2015 at No. 3, and Massolino’s Barolo 2016 at No. 7). With a 2021 “top 10”, then, completed, by Château Pichon Longueville Lalande’s 2018 Pauillac at No. 2, Heitz’s 2016 Oakville Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon at No. 3, ahead of Merum Priorati’s 2018 Priorat Desti at No. 4, Louis Latour’s 2018 Corton-Charlemagne from Burgundy at No. 6, ahead of the No. 7 position, of St.- Julien 2018 Château Léoville Poyferré, at No. 9, Salvestrin’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena Dr. Crane Vineyard, and at No. 10, Château de Nalys’ 2018 Châteauneuf du Pape. On Monday 22, the full rankings will be revealed instead. In the 2020 edition, there were 19 Italian labels in the most influential list on wine markets, with Brunello and Barolo at the top, Chianti Classico the most awarded territory (with 3 labels) and many excellences from Trentino to Puglia, from Friuli to Soave.

Copyright © 2000/2021