Donnafugata, Piccini, Pian delle Vigne (Antinori), Bolla (Giv): the best of Italian wine in China

The first to suffer the pains of Covid-19, the first, it seems, to come out of it, China in terms of wine will be important for the restart, even for the Italian wine. Which in 2020, until September, exported 59 million euros, down sharply on the 91 million euros of the same period in 2019, but which for years has been cultivating the enormous possibilities of growth in what is potentially the largest market in the world. Where some excellences linked to the Italian wine stand out, celebrated in recent days by the awards assigned in the Italian Wine Summit 2020 by WineIta.Com, the first Chinese portal specializing in Italian wine. Among producers, as “Excellent Wine Producer 2020”, were awarded the Sicilian label Donnafugata, led by Antonio and Josè Rallo, and the Tuscan label Piccini, led by Mario Piccini.

It is “a prestigious recognition - underlines Josè Rallo, Donnafugata’s CEO - that rewards the efforts made by our company in a market more and more oriented to recognize in Italian wines an identity profile, centered on traditional territories and vines. China represents a great opportunity for those who, like us, produce with quality and passion. Our wines have conquered a more and more relevant space, also thanks to the support of our importer, a real and proper partner who shared a communication and marketing strategy which aims at enhancing the peculiarities of this refined and ancient society”.

The importer, in this case, is Interprocom Cantine Divine, awarded among the excellence of the sector together with China Wine & Spirit Trade, Fujian Weida Wine, Qingdao Long Vision Global International, Guangzhou Jing Haohui International Trading Co. and PinU Xiamen Trade Co..

The top 2020 brands, on the other hand, are Pian delle Vigne, the Brunello di Montalcino winery of Antinori, a leading Italian wine company, Bolla, the historic Italian wine brand of Gruppo Italiano Vini, and Amicone, a brand dedicated to the wines of the Veneto region of Shenk Italiana Wineries. The award for the best denomination of Italian wine in China in 2020, on the other hand, went to Consorzio Doc Sicilia, a designation that for some years now has been successfully grouping all the DOC wines of the Region, while the title of territory with the greatest potential in 2021 went to Consorzio Tutela Vini della Valpolicella, which protects one of the most important and prestigious wine areas of the Belpaese. As excellence 2020 for the promotion of Italian wine in China, on the other hand, the award went to the China Team of Veronafiere, precisely in the year in which “Wine2Asia” made its debut, the first fair organized directly by Veronafiere and Vinitaly in China, together with the Chinese partner Pacco Communication in Shenzhen, which last November was the first major event in presence of wine after the outbreak of the Pandemic, and which in 2021 is scheduled for June 8-10.

Among the organizers of events has been selected Ketong International Exhibition of Guangzhou, which signs events such as Interwine, and as the best representative of an Italian winery in China has been awarded Tafani Jerome Romain, export manager Asia Pacific of Piedmontese Sartirano Figli Cantine e Vigneti.

Copyright © 2000/2020