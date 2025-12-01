Dream wines and experiences (in Italy as well) at the Masters of Wine & Sotheby’s auction

The online fundraiser, “Explore the World of Fine Wine” auction, organized by the Institute of Masters of Wine in collaboration with Sotheby’s, will be running from December 1st through December 15th. The proceeds will support the Institute’s mission, which is “to promote excellence, interaction, and learning throughout the global wine community and to cultivate the next generation of wine leaders through its internationally respected study program”. Rare and hard to find wines will be auctioned as well as, above all, experiences together with top wine professionals and special visits to legendary Estates around the world. The highest starting prices of the 69 lots being auctioned are: the “top lot”, which includes an Imperial (6 liters) of Hommage à Élisabeth Bouchet Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018 by Château Angelus and a private tour, tasting and dinner at the legendary Bordeaux Estate for 4, in the company of CEO Stéphanie de Boüard Rivoal (starting price 19.000-39.000 euros), followed by the lot of 3 magnums of The Flight vintages 2015, 2019 and 2021 by Screaming Eagle, an icon in Napa Valley, California, and lunch at the Charter Oak restaurant for 4 guests, together with Master of Wine Mary Margaret McCamic (starting price estimate between 9.000 and 18.000 euros). Next, 22 bottles of VDP Grosses Gewächs (the German equivalent of Grand Cru, ed.), from the 2024 vintage along with two places in the VDP Ambassador 2027 (an educational and promotion program for wine enthusiasts), preview tasting of Grosses Gewächs 2027, including a full 5-night stay (starting price 9.000-18.000 euros); 4 bottles of Austrian wines, Domäne Wachau Riesling Smaragd Achleiten 2023, Franz Prechtl Cuvée Pepi Grüner Veltliner Weinviertel Reserve 2023, Bründlmayer Blanc de Noirs 2019, and Sekt Austria Reserve Niederösterreich G.U., and winery visits, tastings, lunches or dinners (including a gourmet dinner at Palais Coburg in Vienna), together with a Master of Wine, and a 4-night stay for 2 people (9.000-18.000 euros); 1 magnum of Bollinger Champagne La Grande Année Brut 2015, and a private dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Abeille in New York together with 3 Masters of Wine, for 8 guests (9.000-18.000 euros). There is also a lot from Italy, albeit somewhat “unique”. The lot includes a Piedmont cuisine lunch or dinner for 10 people in the Private Dining Room of the River Café in London, approximately in November 2026, to be able to take advantage of the Alba white truffle season, paired with wines selected and presented by Master of Wine David Gleave, founder of Liberty Wines. There is also ample space for the excellent Piedmont names - 8 wines, such as Gaja, Bruno Giacosa, Giacomo Conterno (5.700-11.000 euros). There are many Italian wines in the catalog as well. First of all, a magnum of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2006 from Poggio di Sotto (ColleMassari Group), and a vineyard tour and tasting on the Estate for six people (starting price 2.700-5.400 euros), and also from Montalcino, a double magnum (3 liters) of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 by Tenuta Greppo Biondi-Santi (2.700-3.400 euros). Piedmont follows, offering a magnum of Barolo 2021 from Ceretto, and lunch at the Casa dell’Artista Restaurant on the hill of the winery in Alba, and two tastings: one by the glass, at Tenuta Monsordo Bernardina and one from the barrel, at Tenuta Bricco Rocche, for six to eight people (starting price 2.700-5.400 euros). Next is the Bolgheri lot, a magnum of Ornellaia 2013 from Tenuta dell’Ornellaia (Frescobaldi Group), and a private tour and lunch at the Estate for 6 people (2.500-5.100 euros). Then, Franciacorta, a magnum of Franciacorta Vittorio Moretti Riserva 2018 from Bellavista (Terra Moretti Group), and a private tour and tasting at the Estate, plus a 2-night stay at L’Albereta Relais & Châteaux and dinner at the L’Aurum Restaurant for 2 people (2.000-4.300 euros). Then to the Tuscan coast, a magnum of Petra Toscana TGI 2022, a private visit and tasting at Petra (Gruppo Terra Moretti), dinner at the winery, and an overnight stay at the Estate (2.000-3.900 euros). Then, the Trentino lot, a salmanazar (9 liters) of San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti TGI 2006 from Tenuta San Leonardo, and a pairing menu (1.700-2.200 euros), and a magnum of Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2002 from Ferrari Trento (Gruppo Tenute Lunelli), including a private visit and tasting as well as lunch at the starred restaurant, Locanda Margon for 2 guests (1.100-2.200 euros). There is a magnum of Gorgona Costa Toscana TGI 2024, also by the Frescobaldi Group, including an exceptional visit to Gorgona, Europe’s last prison island in the Tuscan Archipelago, and a tasting and lunch for two (740-1.400 euros); a double magnum (3 liters) of Siepi Toscana TGI 2018, including a private visit and tasting at Castello di Fonterutoli di Mazzei in Chianti Classico, plus lunch for two (680-1.300); 3 magnums of Tenuta di Trinoro (Vini Franchetti) vintages 1998, 1999, and 2000 (starting price 680-900 euros); a double magnum of Cepparello 2016 by Isole e Olena (340-450 euros); and a jeroboam (5 liters) of Campaccio 2021 from Arillo in Terrabianca (228-300 euros). Finally, a double magnum of Nova Domus 2019 by Terlano, a private tour of the South Tyrolean winery for two people (250-510 euros), and a lot including a magnum of Franciacorta Extra Brut Ebb 2013 and a magnum of Franciacorta Rosé Pas Dosé Parosé 2012 by Mosnel (150-200 euros).

