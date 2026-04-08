E-commerce of wine: boom of searches (+10% in 3 months), sparkling wines protagonists for 52%

More than 657,000 searches in just three months in 2026, growth close to 10% compared to the same period in 2025, and more than half of total attention focused on sparkling wines: these figures form the basis of the new map of online wine consumption in Italy, emerging from Trovaprezzi.it analysis presented for Vinitaly 2026 (2026, April 12th - 15th at Veronafiere). Data portrays a sector that is increasingly central to e-commerce and ever more driven by price comparison.

This trend fits into a broader context of category consolidation. Throughout 2025, total searches reached 2.67 million, confirming the relevance of wine in the digital landscape and the now-structural role of the online channel not only in the purchasing phase but also in discovery and evaluation. User preferences outline a clear scenario: sparkling wines capture 52% of total interest, followed by red wines at 36.7%, while whites (8%), rosé and dessert wines (3.3%) trail far behind. This points to a form of digital consumption strongly linked to special occasions, conviviality, and a growing focus on premium labels.

Unsurprisingly, among the most searched products in the sparkling wine segment, there are iconic high-end names such as Champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label, Bellavista Alma Gran Cuvée Brut Franciacorta DOCG, and Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Millésimé Magnum, references which combine strong brand recognition with perceived quality, explains a note, and which demonstrate how the web also serves as a tool for exploring the premium segment.

A similar dynamic can be observed among red wines, dominated by major denominations and brands symbolic of Italian excellence, such as Tignanello Toscana IGT by Marchesi Antinori, Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, and Brunello di Montalcino by Castello Banfi. This confirms e-commerce as an increasingly more relevant channel even for prestigious products. In the white wine category, searches are led by Lugana by Ca’ dei Frati, Gewürztraminer of Alto Adige by Tramin, and Cervaro della Sala Umbria IGT, once again by Marchesi Antinori, rewarding recognizability, versatility, and a strong territorial identity.

The issue of pricing adds further significance to the picture, characterized by marked fluctuations even over short periods: some labels record substantial reductions, in some cases up to -25% since the beginning of the year. These dynamics confirm that price comparison has become a strategic tool for identifying the best time to buy, even in a category historically less sensitive to promotional logic. The user profile depicts a mature and well-informed audience: men account for 62.8% of searches, but the female share, at 37.2%, indicates a steadily widening interest. The core audience falls between 35 and 54 years of age, with the highest concentration in the 45-54 range (24.7%), followed by 35-44-year-olds (21.6%) and 25-34-year-olds (18.2%), users with solid purchasing power and a conscious approach. Geographically, Lombardy tops the ranking with 33.4% of searches, ahead of Lazio (14.9%) and Campania (8.4%), followed by Emilia-Romagna (7.3%), Veneto (6.1%), and Tuscany (5.2%). The overall picture reflects both the strength of more populous regions and a widespread nationwide interest.

“In the Italian e-commerce landscape, wine stands out as a high-potential category where cultural value and digitization meet. Consumers are increasingly seeking quality without giving up value for money and price monitoring. In this scenario, comparison becomes a key tool to simplify choice and highlight the best opportunities available on the market”, concludes Dario Rigamonti, ceo of Trovaprezzi.it.

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