Education and study to write a new future: the vision of the Consorzio Italia del Vino

Italian wine sector is not going through a brilliant period. It is suffering, even if, for this moment, it holds. Even if, amongst companies, as emerged by a WineNews survey, there are more companies that think to close the year in loss, compared to those that estimate a growth. Economic difficulties slowing consumption down, international crises, health obsession, climate, and concurrence of other beverages, mainly amongst young people, but also the risk of duties in the Usa, are all worrying elements for sector operators. But, if difficulties are undeniable, this crisis phase, more or less deep, sooner or later, will be over, maybe since the second half of 2025, as some foresee or hope, bringing, as every moment of difficulty, changes, but also stimuli to rethink the market approach, and wine production, in terms of volume and stylistics, as well as to revise even more carefully the management of companies from a point of view of efficiency and effectiveness of investments. Hoping, that, problems arising outside wine sector specifically, will be solved as quickly as possible, by wars, first of all due to an ethical and human question, obviously, and then economic, to the cost of money, that, returning to lower levels than today, would help to give investments an impulse. This is the framework emerging by the words of the wineries, interviewed by WineNews (video in the next days) joining Consorzio “Italia del Vino”, that, in fifteen years of activity, has created a group of 25 important realities of the sector (Angelini Estates, Banfi, Bisol, Ca’ Maiol, Collis Heritage, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini, Gruppo Mezzacorona, Le Monde, Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Mesa, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, Tenimenti Leone, Terre de La Custodia, Terredora di Paolo, Torrevento, Zaccagnini, and Zonin1821), putting together a turnover over 1.5 billion euros, and an export share corresponding to 15% of national value, covering Italian territory from the Alps to Sicily, for over 15,000 hectares of overall vineyards, giving work to over 3,500 people. An union of businesses. That, yesterday evening in Rome, celebrated the activity year No.15, launching future projects aiming to the education of new wine specialists mainly, as explained by the president of Consorzio Italia del Vino (and dg Giv - Gruppo Italiano Vini, ed) Roberta Corrà: “the greatest innovation of 2025 for Consorzio Italia del Vino will be the activation of “Italia del Vino Wine Business School”, of which we are project creators, and organizers. An interesting educational project in the field of viticulture and winemaking, with particular attention to marketing, wine communication and of the territory, which, in addition to the theoretical part, it includes also a period of traineeship in a company. The aim is to discover talents, connecting supply and demand for the benefit of both. At the end of the educational path, the five best students will receive a proposal of fixed-term employment lasting one year”, explained president Corrà. Who added that the Consortium has planned research papers on emerging markets, and on new consumption trends, proposing itself as privileged observatory for wine industry trends. A fundamental aspect, that of enlarging horizons, and intercepting, or even better anticipating new trends, as entrepreneurs explained, in an economic-global context which remains in a condition of uncertainty. However, in 2024, Consorzio Italia del Vino recalls mentioning Osservatorio Federvini & Wine Monitor Nomisma data, “Italian wine imports have been remained stable in many markets, with some categories that registered positive performances. Italian sparkling wines, for example, have undergone significant increases in 2024 compared to the first 9 months of 2023: +2% in value and +4.4% in volume: particularly, in France and Australia, increases are near or overcome the double figures percentage both in value and volume. Even though with an overall slight decrease, the Usa registered increases of +4.2% in value, and of +2% in volume for bottled still and sparkling wines”.

