Export 2025, Prosecco is worth 23% of the total, and performs better than the national average

The Prosecco PDO, with its “one and triune” identity, the large DOC and the two DOCGs, the historic Conegliano Valdobbiadene and the more recent Asolo Montello, is the wine which has been driving Italian wine exports for years. It is also a product that, thanks to its characteristics capable of combining pleasantness, drinkability, freshness, and an accessible price, has become one of the flag bearers of not only Italian but also of international drinking culture. A “pop” which is anything but trivial, extraordinary in its versatility both when enjoyed on its own and as an added value in mixology. And, above all, a wine which the world loves, in every occasion. A wine whose impact is increasingly felt on national industry performance, growing more in times of growth, or losing less in periods of general consumption decline, like the current one. This is confirmed by Istat data on Italian wine exports, analyzed by WineNews, updated to November 2025 (published on February 17th), which overall show a verdict of -3.58% in value (compared to -2.7% in October) at 7.2 billion euros, and -2% in volume (-1.4% the previous month) at 1.95 billion liters, compared to the first 11 months of 2024.

But how much did Prosecco PDO contribute to the result in terms of value? The most widely consumed Italian sparkling wine in the world generated 1.6 billion euros in exports from January to November 2025, -1.7% compared to the same period in 2024. A result which shows greater resilience than the average, considering the general difficulties the wine sector faced in 2025, without forgetting that 2024 had been a record year. If the Prosecco PDO data is separated out, Italian still wines and sparkling wines (excluding Prosecco) totaled 5.5 billion euros in exports from January to November 2025, -4.1% year-on-year.

Prosecco PDO therefore confirms its leadership, accounting for nearly 23% of total Italian wine exports (essentially one out of every four bottles sold abroad is Prosecco), and representing 77% of exported Italian sparkling wines (which together reached 2.1 billion euros from January to November 2025, -2.6% annually). It has therefore “softened” the overall negative result of Italian wine compared to 2024. In the United States in particular, Prosecco PDO exports from January to November 2025 reached 439.3 million euros, -2.3% from compared to the same period in 2024, significantly less than the -8% drop for total Italian wine value.

Tariffs, the euro-dollar exchange rate, and declining consumption have also affected Prosecco, but to a lesser extent, so much so that the U.S. market still responded strongly.

Meanwhile, in France , the homeland of Champagne and Crémant, Prosecco, especially the DOC version, has become an important part of French wine consumption. In fact, in recent days at the Wine Paris fair, the Prosecco DOC Consortium (currently a key presence at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, where it is the official sparkling wine thanks to the Consortium largest investment ever, 8 million euros) confirmed that France is now the third-largest market in the world for the denomination. Two examples which once again certify the global and now fully established success of Prosecco.

Copyright © 2000/2026