F 1, the Monza racetrack turns 100: a bottle of Ferrari to celebrate

The Monza racetrack is a point of reference and a magical place for car racing enthusiasts all over the world, but it is also Ferrari’s “home” circuit, accompanied by 130.000 cheering fans, mostly from Cavallino: a real red tide. And, just a few days ago, for the 100th anniversary of the circuit, Charles Leclerc was pushed one step away from victory. The race driver from Monaco, at the end, finished in second place, behind the elusive Max Verstappen, accompanied by the safety car and the checkered flag , who drowned out the scream of the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, who finished fourth, behind George Russel. So, the joy was only half, but the real party was on the victory platform, where the drivers exalted at their successes with a bottle celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Race Track. The bottle was, obviously, Ferrari, whose Trentodoc bubbles wet the Formula 1 victories and quenched the thirst of the fans in the hospitality areas. The winners’ autographs embellished the bottle, which will be auctioned at «F 1 Authentics”, the online memorabilia platform related to the Formula races. The proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Emergency in Ukraine.

