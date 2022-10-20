Falstaff’s first guide entirely dedicated to the world of Italian wine is born

Vintage Collection Franciacorta Docg 2013 Dosage Zéro Noir Ca’ del Bosco as Sparkling Wine of the Year, Primo Grande Cuvée Terlaner Alto Adige 2019 Cantina di Terlano as White Wine of the Year, Pungirosa Bombino Nero Castel del Monte 2021 Rivera as Rosé Wine of the Year, Barolo Romirasco 2018 Poderi Aldo Conterno as Red Wine of the Year, Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2011 Rocca di Montegrossi as Sweet Wine of the Year, Poderi Aldo Conterno as Collection of the Year, Elio Altare as Special Lifetime Achievement Award, Tenuta di Carleone as Special Newcomer Award: these are the “wine stars” of Italy, according to the “Falstaff Wein Guide Italian 2023”, i.e. Falstaff’s first guide entirely dedicated to the world of Italian wine.

The newest addition to the largest print lifestyle and food and wine magazine in German-speaking countries, key markets for Italian wine - with a circulation of 142,000, as well as a wine and food portal with the largest circulation in Austria - attempts to sketch the diverse Italian wine scene.

From the white wines of Alto Adige to Tuscany’s Brunello di Montalcino, via Barolo, there are more than 400 Italian wineries recognized as the best, with 2,300 wines in its 580 pages. A careful selection, dedicated to all wine lovers and connoisseurs of the Italian wine world. Othmar Kiem, Falstaff Italy editor-in-chief, and Simon Staffler, Falstaff Italy editor and tasting manager, together with their team, present the result of months of individual evaluations that led to and enabled the realization of this project.

