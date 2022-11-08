Fattoria Le Pupille’s 2019 Saffredi at No. 8 in the “Top 100” by Wine Spectator

With Fattoria Le Pupille’s Saffredi 2019, at No. 8, Maremma places, for the first time, a wine from one of the most authentic and wildest territories of Italian wine and Tuscany among the top ten wines in the world, the apex of the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator”, which today also unveiled the No. 7 position, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2019 from Château de Beaucastel. For the Tuscan Maremma and Fattoria Le Pupille, it is a great recognition, and a further testimony to the genius of the great Giacomo Tachis who, as reported by the same “Wine Spectator”, conceived this great wine born from the will of producer Elisabetta Geppetti, who, since the mid-1980s of the twentieth century, created the winery in Piagge del Maiano, Grosseto. Two wines, that of Fattoria Le Pupille and Château de Beaucastel, joining Louis Roederer’s Cristal 2014, one of the most iconic Champagnes there is, at position No. 10, and Quilceda Creek 2018, Cabernet from Columbia Valley (Washington State), at position No. 9, unveiled yesterday. Thus continues the climb to “Wine of the Year” in the “Top 100” 2022 by “Wine Spectator”, which will be unveiled on November 11, and the entire ranking will then be announced on Monday, November 14. It is just the beginning of a long journey, which, every year since 1988, accompanies for an entire week the world of wine and the hopes of producers to enter what is one of the most prestigious and, for this reason, most coveted rankings.

A year ago, in the Top 10 - which saw Napa Valley’s Dominus Estate 2018 at the top - there were two Italian labels - Brunello di Montalcino 2016 “Le Chiuse”, at No. 5, and Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 Cavallotto, at No. 8 - and, to date, there are just four wines capable of reaching the first position: Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2015 in 2018, Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino 2001 Tenuta Nuova in 2006, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia’s Ornellaia 1998 in 2001 and Antinori’s Solaia 1997 in 2000 (here all the Italians featured in the “Top 100” 2021).

