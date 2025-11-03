Fausto Maculan, a “Father of Wine” who brought sweet wines in contemporaneity

“For his insights and dedication to the world of wine and for being a father capable of bringing a gift, particularly the sweetness of wine into modern times”, Fausto Maculan, one of the historic names in Italian winemaking and head of the family winery Maculan in Breganze, “custodian” of the native Vespaiola grape and producer of Torcolato, is recognized as a “Father of Wine” by food and wine guide “Il Golosario” 2025, curated by wine critics Paolo Massobrio and Marco Gatti.

The Breganze producer has been acknowledged for his outstanding work in promoting sweet wines, among the most representative labels of the denomination and the winery in Italy and worldwide, first and foremost Torcolato made from the native Vespaiola grape. Starting in 2025, the Maculan winery has also come back to propose “Premio Maculan” - “Maculan Award”, a food and wine competition for professionals and enthusiasts which valorizes the best pairing between sweet wine and an original savory recipe.

Fausto Maculan thus joins the ranks of the “Fathers of Wine” according to “Il Golosario”, after Costantino Charrère, followed by Lino Maga, Gianfranco Soldera, Antonio Mastroberardino, Bartolo Mascarello, Giuseppe Quintarelli, Joško Gravner, Giobatta Mandino Cane, Edoardo Valentini, Nicodemo Librandi, Franco and Giuseppe Argiolas, and Marco de Bartoli.

