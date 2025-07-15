Federdoc, Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi confirmed to the presidency

Giangiacomo Gallarati Scotti Bonaldi confirmed as president, as well as vice presidents Filippo Mobrici and Francesco Liantonio, to “ensure operational and planning continuity in the path of enhancing the value of Italian designations of origin”: so established the new Board of Directors of Federdoc, the federation representing Italian wine protection consortia, at the first meeting of the Board of Directors that will lead it in the three-year period 2025-2028, appointed today, and composed of Andrea Ferrero, Massimo Marasso, Riccardo Ricci Curbastro, Fabio Zenato, Fabio Dei Micheli Christian Marchesini, Cristian Ridolfi, Gianfranco Zanon, Luca Rigotti, Flavio Bellomo, Roberto Monti, Claudio Biondi, Giovanni Busi, Francesco Colpizzi, Andrea Rossi, Francesco Mazzei, Enzo Barbi, Alberto Mazzoni, Alessandro Nicodemi, Danilo Notarnicola, Libero Rillo, Camillo Pugliesi and Cesare Cecchi.

Copyright © 2000/2025