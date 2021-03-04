Federica Pellegrini testimonial of the stars of the 2020 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino

The “Divine” Federica Pellegrini for Brunello di Montalcino: the multi-award winning Olympic and World Champion swimmer is the testimonial of the stars that will be assigned to the vintage 2020, the last vintage of Brunello, celebrated by the iconic tile signed by one of the most successful sportswomen of all times and that reproduces her symbolic tattoo, the phoenix, that dates back to a difficult moment of her career, in 2006, but that has turned into a lucky charm. A symbol of rebirth and resilience, which have allowed her to conquer a series of records and medals, becoming an icon of her discipline, and which now make her once again look towards the Tokyo Olympics. In the meantime, she will be the protagonist of the presentation of the rating - from 1 to 5 stars - assigned to the new vintage of Brunello di Montalcino at “Benvenuto Brunello Off 2021”, online and on social media on March 6th, with the “direction” of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, (at 10:30am, on the site of the Consorzio, on Facebook and Instagram). And that WineNews will retrace in a video dedicated to Brunello and to its territory, starting from the last harvest and from the two great consecutive vintages 2015 and 2016, present together on the markets and narrated for us by two “exceptional presenters” such as James Suckling and Monica Larner, two of the most influential “voices” of world wine criticism (and two vintages to which the monograph “I Quaderni di WineNews - Il Brunello di Montalcino” n. 182 of January 2021 is dedicated). And again, from the evaluations of the 2020 vintage to the Leccio d’Oro Award, in a historical and cultural excursus on what makes the Brunello di Montalcino territory special.

