“Ferrari doubled” at the Formula 1 in Melbourne, with reds from Maranello and Trentodoc

Two Ferraris in the first two positions - the victory of Carlos Sainz and second place Charles Leclerc, in Australia, together with a dream Italian toast, Trentodoc of Ferrari Trento. This is the fourth year running that it is the official toast of Formula 1. It was a sort of “Ferrari doubled”, in the images that recently saw millions of Italian and Ferrari fans from Maranello rejoicing in front of the TV, a double win on the Melbourne track that had been missing since 2004, when Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello won. The photos are an excellent advertisement for Made in Italy, and they are destined to go down in history, because it is the first Ferrari double win celebrated with Trentodoc of Ferrari Trento (in Bahrain, in 2022, there was no toast to the winners due to the ban on alcohol consumption in the Islamic country, ed.).

A very nice way to toast Made in Italy that is so loved around the world as well as to relaunch the Make-A-Wish International mission. Thanks to an online auction on “F1 Authentics”, car race fans and wine enthusiasts can win bottles of Trentodoc of the famous brand signed by the winning drivers, contributing, at the same time, to supporting the important cause carried out by the charity supported by Formula 1. The charity’s mission is to grant the wishes of children living with serious illnesses, and since 1980 it has been bringing happiness back into the lives of little ones by making their dreams come true - from going to Lapland to becoming a firefighter to meeting F1 idols.

“Philanthropy is a value that is very close to our hearts, and we are honored to support Make-A-Wish this season”, Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento said, “Ferrari Trento is thrilled to be able to give fans the opportunity to bring home an incredibly special piece of history, while at the same time supporting an extraordinary cause and giving a moment of happiness to sick children”.

On May 31st, the auction will close with the first bottle of Trentodoc from Ferrari Trento (estimated between 3.000 and 5.000 Sterling pounds), signed by the three winning drivers, namely the two Ferrari drivers Sainz and Leclerc, as well as Lando Norris, third on McLaren, in Australia.

