Ferrari, Gaja, Ornellaia, Girolamo Russo, San Giusto a Rentennano: the top for the Veronelli Guide

The “Best Sparkling Wine” is the Trentodoc Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2012 by Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli; the “Best White Wine” the Ornellaia Bianco Toscana 2020 by Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi Group; the “Best Red Wine” the Barbaresco Sorì Tildin 2020 by Gaja; the “Best Rosé Wine: Etna Rosato 2022 by Russo Girolamo”, the “Best Sweet or Meditation Wine” the Vin San Giusto, Toscana Bianco Passito 2015 by San Giusto a Rentennano: they are great classics the five “Best Tastings” of the “Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli” 2024, awards given to the wines that achieved the highest score in hundredths in their respective category.Unveiled, yesterday, in Parma, in the presentation of the guide, along with the “ten Sole wines”, awards unanimously attributed by the editors to wines and realities of excellence capable of combining several factors, including originality, ability, care, history and foresight. These are the Clairet Vino Rosso 2019 from Grosjean Vins, the Grignolino d’Asti Parcella 505 2021 from I Parcellari, the Trecento Vino Rosso 2015 from Martinetti Franco M., the Recioto di Soave Classico Renobilis 2016 by Gini, the Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Riserva Predappio Vigna del Generale 2020 by Nicolucci, the Sancaba Pinot Nero Toscana 2021 by Sancaba (a project led by Carlo Franchetti, brother of the recently deceased Andrea Franchetti in San Casciano dei Bagni, ed.), the Lacrima di Morro d’Alba Superiore 2021 by Mancinelli Stefano, the Vesuvio Bianco Contradae 61. 37 2020 from Casa Setaro, the Rampone Minutolo Valle d’Itria 2022 from I Pastini, the Sicilia Grillo Mozia Tenuta Whitaker 2022 from Tasca d’Almerita (Palermo).

Special awards that add to the 508 wines awarded “Super Three Stelle” and already communicated in recent weeks by the Seminario Veronelli guide, whose editor-in-chief is Simonetta Lorigliola, with editors, Gigi Brozzoni, Marco Magnoli, Alessandra Piubello and Andrea Alpi.

Copyright © 2000/2023