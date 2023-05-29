Ferrari Trento for Emilia Romagna: the bottle signed by the world circuit’s drivers is up for auction

From Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton, from Carlos Sainz to Charles Leclerc, and many more, all the drivers of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship have signed the special bottle of Ferrari Trento, which will be auctioned off for Emilia Romagna. The F1 Podium Jeroboam, a one-of-a-kind edition personalised with the Imola circuit and signed by big international names, will be available on the F1 Authentics platform from today until 6 June, alongside the trophy that would have been awarded to the winner and the Pirelli tyre that is always given as a gift to the driver in pole position: unique memorabilia that fans from all over the world will compete to win, also knowing that they are helping a good cause. All proceeds will be donated to the Emilia Romagna Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection.

The special bottle was supposed to be on the podium of the “Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna 2023”, scheduled in Imola, but cancelled after the terrible floods that hit the region.

“As Ferrari Trento, we are pleased to launch a solidarity initiative in support of the flood-affected areas in collaboration with Formula 1 and with the support of all drivers - comments Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento - the symbols of victory in the “Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna 2023 Grand Prix”, which has never been held, can thus become signs of the rebirth of this wonderful territory, which has been hard hit but is demonstrating the ability to respond with courage and determination”.

