Filippo Corsini’s wine, “Fico”, turns 10 years old . A project born in the sign of sustainability

It is called “Fico”, a brilliant and innovative wine (starting with its name) which celebrates its anniversary No. 10 this year. Its creator, Filippo Corsini, tragically passed away in 2016 at just 21 years old, but the project he started not only continued, but it evolved, developing the insights that he, so young, already had clearly in mind. He was ahead of his time, anticipating today’s world where sustainability and environmental respect have become the foundation of every productive sector. “Filippo had incredible empathy; he could instantly connect with everyone. And he was full of enthusiasm, he devoured life, eager to learn and discover. After a trip to Patagonia, he came back with new ideas and the desire to create a biodynamic wine”, explains Clotilde, Filippo’s mother, who, together with her husband Duccio Corsini, carries on his vision at the historic Principe Corsini estate in the heart of Chianti. Every year, the harvest of “Fico”, made from 100% Sangiovese grapes, brings together many of Filippo’s friends at the estate. Just like in the beginning, they come from all over the world, joined by the entire Corsini family: his two sisters, Elena and Selvaggia, his grandfather, uncles, aunts, and cousins, creating a joyful moment of celebration and remembrance. The result is around 1,000 bottles, a numbered limited edition which embodies all the meticulous care Filippo wanted for his wine: not only biodynamic and free of added sulfites, but also with innovative packaging, from a lighter bottle to a recycled paper label, numbered with a special eco-friendly pencil”, explains Clotilde Corsini.

After high school, Filippo set off to gain experience around the world. First in Buenos Aires, at the Fratelli Branca Distillery, then in Patagonia at Bodega Chacra, owned by Piero Incisa della Rocchetta. He also worked as a waiter in New York at Babbo, Mario Batali’s restaurant, a landmark of Italian cuisine in the Big Apple, frequented by celebrities. Finally, he moved to London to study economics. “Fico” was the wine with which he wanted to recreate, in Chianti, the kind of wines he had seen produced in Patagonia with great attention to the environment and sustainability, following the biodynamic method. The first harvest of “Fico” was in 2015. The name comes from the fig tree marking the boundary of the Gugliaie vineyard, one of the estate’s most prized plots, and also from Filippo’s initials. From just six rows of this parcel, using a biodynamic approach, Filippo put into practice and into the bottle a wine which expressed his personal vision of viticulture shaping the future philosophy of the Principe Corsini estate.

“We continue to make wine according to Filippo’s rules. In fact, in some ways, we’ve tried to implement his production philosophy throughout the estate, thanks to courses we’ve taken and expert consultations - continues Clotilde Corsini - for example, the grapes destined for “Fico”, after a meticulous selection of the berries on the sorting table, are dropped whole directly into the tanks for fermentation. This process is now applied to all our wines”.

The 1,000 bottles produced, with an artistic label designed by Filippo’s aunt, Fiona Corsini di San Giuliano, are sold mainly at the winery, featured in tastings for visitors from around the world, and partly in the United States through an importer. In this way, they reach many people and create countless connections, something Filippo Corsini, with his empathy and boundless curiosity, would have surely appreciated.

