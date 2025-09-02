Film Festival, Kevin Spacey and Eric Roberts also toast with Italian sparkling wine

Big names from the world of cinema, including Kevin Spacey and Eric Roberts, toast the Venice Film Festival with Italian sparkling wine: Maia Wine, one of the most famous sparkling wines from Veneto, is once again the official wine of the Better World Foundation, one of the most glamorous events of the festival. The gala evening, attended every year by celebrities, directors, leaders, companies, and philanthropists from around the world in support of humanitarian causes, was first held at the exclusive Hotel Nani Mocenigo, then at the Cipriani Hotel, with the traditional red carpet, gala dinner, and charity auction. The centerpiece of the evening was a forum that brought together voices from diplomacy, culture, and the arts to explore how cinema can become a tool for connection, dialogue, and social impact.

“We are particularly attached to the themes and vision of the Better World Foundation, which brings together not only international celebrities from around the world, but also leaders and entrepreneurs committed every day not only to developing their own businesses, but also to improving this world through their leadership positions”, explains Angelo Lella, founder of Maia Wine (which, since November 2021, has been 50% owned by the Cielo e Terra Spa group, present in over 65 countries worldwide with over 40 million bottles). “It is a responsibility that concerns us all: whether we are small or large entrepreneurs, we can be beacons, examples, and inspirers of those values that have unfortunately been lost in recent years. In an age where critical thinking and the ability to choose what is right are often sacrificed for the easy way out or for immediate results, I believe it is essential to convey a different vision to the younger generations. I am convinced that only through commitment, consistency, and choosing the “right path” is it possible to achieve great goals and, at the same time, contribute to truly building a better world”.

