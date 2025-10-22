Finance bill, 100 million euros more for internationalization. Uiv: “a signal for wine”

In a challenging time for the wine industry, affected by tariffs and declining consumption, receiving support for the sector’s internationalization, considering the significant role exports play in Italian wine economy, is a hope shared by many industry professionals. Including Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), which, not casually, has expressed its appreciation for the “Government focus on resources allocated to promotion and internationalization, for which, in the draft Budget Law recently presented by the Council of Ministers, an additional 100 million euros per year has been allocated for the 2026-2028 period. If approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, this additional budget would raise the annual fund for trade promotion and business internationalization, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ice to 250 million euros per year”.

For the Uiv National Council, hosted today in Montepulciano by the Avignonesi Winery at the Le Capezzine estate, this measure responds to its call to “go on the offensive” in promoting Italian wine in foreign markets and could represent an initial response to the demands of wine businesses.

“With a 24% share of exports, our sector registers record exposure to the U.S. Market, the highest among the top 10 goods exported to the United States - commented Uiv president Lamberto Frescobaldi - we therefore hope this particularity will be considered in the allocation of resources, and that this injection of export investments will be strengthened during the approval phase of the measure, including for future years, to strongly relaunch the image of made in Italy wine”.

According to data from the Uiv Wine Observatory, sales in the U.S. during July–August 2025 dropped by 28% compared to the same period in 2024, bringing the trend for the first eight months in non-EU countries to -3%.

Meanwhile, the Uiv Council also elected two new vice presidents: Filippo Polegato, ceo of Astoria Vini, and Marzia Varvaglione, business developer at Varvaglione – Vigne & Vini, and president of both ceev (Comité Européen des Entreprises Vin) and Agivi, the Association of Young Italian Wine Entrepreneurs.

