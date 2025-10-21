Finance still invests in successful Italian wine to make it grow

Big finance continues to invest in successful made in Italy wine. And, in this way, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) and Finint Investments have subscribed to two bonds totaling 5 million euros issued by Feudi di San Gregorio, one of the leading wine companies in Southern Italy. The goal is “to support the development of an agri-food excellence in Southern Italy and at the same time contribute to the evolution of the wine sector with increasingly innovative financial instruments”. Specifically, a note explains: “the issuance consists of two tranches: the first, worth 3 million euros with a 7-year term, was subscribed by Finint Investments through the Fondo Pmi Italia III; the second, worth 2 million euros with a 6-year term, was subscribed by Cdp. The operation features an innovative financial structure backed by a revolving non-possessory pledge on the wines in stock. This instrument allows the company to retain availability of the pledged goods, with the possibility of replacing them, thus continuing to use them in production or business processes. It is a solution perfectly aligned with the needs of the wine sector, where inventory is a strategic asset whose value increases over time as the product ages”. The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to support Feudi growth initiatives as outlined in its business plan: particularly, they will be used to strengthen markets both in Italy and abroad and to develop Borgo San Gregorio, the wine resort located within the winery”.

“Founded in 1986 in Sorbo Serpico, in the province of Avellino, and controlled by the Capaldo family, Feudi di San Gregorio is now one of the leading wineries in Southern Italy and one of the most recognized Italian brands in the international wine scene. With over 300 hectares of vineyards across various Italian regions - explains a note - more than 200 long-term contract growers, and an annual production of around 4 million bottles, the company is present in over 50 foreign markets. Feudi di San Gregorio closed fiscal year 2024 with revenues of 30.2 million euros and an Ebitda of 6.7 million euros. Certified as a B Corp and Benefit Corporation, the company has embarked on a growth path focused on innovation, sustainability, and the development of premium product lines. Feudi di San Gregorio stands out for its strong connection to the territory, a marked ESG commitment throughout the supply chain, attention to biodiversity, and the enhancement of native Campanian grape varieties such as Aglianico, Fiano di Avellino, and Greco di Tufo. From this experience, the Tenute Capaldo project arose, which brings together various Italian wineries united by a long-term vision and the desire to promote local production across different Italian regions”.

“In this moment of great uncertainty, we must strengthen the spirit of collaboration with our partners to become more resilient. This applies to the supply chain, both upstream and downstream, and also to relationships with financial institutions. I am grateful to Finint and Cdp for choosing to support us in our future growth journey”, said Antonio Capaldo, President of Feudi di San Gregorio.

“We are proud to have concluded this agreement in synergy with Finint Investments to support the growth of an excellence like Feudi di San Gregorio - added Vincenzo Paolo Carbonara, head of growth finance at Cdp - this operation features an innovative financial structure that enhances the company’s inventory through the use of a non-possessory pledge, making the project even more ambitious. It represents a new opportunity that we hope other players in the wine sector will also seize. In this way, Cdp confirms both its support for companies in the sector that choose to grow in their reference markets and the Group’s innovative capacity in developing instruments that increasingly meet business needs”.

“This operation represents a concrete example of how Private Debt can effectively support the excellence of Italian agri-food products - concluded Luca Novati, Head of Private Debt at Finint Investments - through instruments tailored to the specific needs of companies. The financial structure, enriched by an innovative guarantee such as the non-possessory pledge on aging bottles, perfectly matches the specific needs of the wine sector. We are proud to have contributed to a project aimed at supporting the development plans of a wine industry excellence like Feudi di San Gregorio, alongside an institutional partner like Cdp. This initiative confirms Finint Investments commitment to promoting high value-added solutions that combine growth, sustainability, and territorial valorization”.

