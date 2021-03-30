Finarte, at the top the sales of Bartolo Mascarello, Tignanello, Ornellaia and Sassicaia

Record sales for the great Italian wine brands in the Finarte auction held on March 25th and 26th, which raised a total of 240,000 euros, especially thanks to a particularly well attended first round. Among the lots to be mentioned, for the highest adjudications on the starting price, the Bartolo Mascarello “No Barrique No Berlusconi” magnum 1997, passed from 800 to 2,160 euros, more than two and a half times the auction base; the vertical of Tignanello, 18 bottles between 1995 and 2016, passed from 1. 400 to 4.080 euros, almost three times the auction’s base; always for Tignanello, the two vertical tastings of three double magnum vintages, 2001, 2006 and 2007 the first and 2009, 2010 and 2011 the second, passed respectively from 1.400 to 2.400 euros (+70%) and from 1.200 to 3.840 euros, more than three times the auction’s base. Identical increase of the 6 bottles of Ornellaia 2013, which went from 750 to 2.400 euros, but it is to underline also the excellent performance of the vertical of 16 vintages of Sassicaia, between 2002 and 2017, which went from 4.000 to 5.280 euros. The highest adjudication value of the lots in auction, instead, is a French wine: the 5 liters of Chateau Lafite 1999, which closed at 7,800 euros.

