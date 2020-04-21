Fine Wine: Conterno at the top for exchanged value. In the top 5 the Tignanello di Antinori

With food and wine on their knees because of the Coronavirus, it is almost paradoxical, sometimes, to address certain issues. Nevertheless, the world goes on, and we have to look to the future, clinging even to the small signs that come along. Like those who say that great Italian wine, even in these difficult times, remains in the dreams of the world’s collectors. There is talk of a group of very few great wines, which, at least in a certain niche market, seem to live their own life, disconnected from reality. And so, from the analysis of Liv-Ex, a reference point for the secondary market of Fine Wines, primates continue to arrive for the great Italian wine. As already reported by WineNews, for example, Sassicaia 2009 is the wine that, in the first quarter of 2020, saw its value grow the most (+17%), in a context in which Italy, in the first weeks of April, won a market share unthinkable until a few years ago, in a market that was synonymous with Bordeaux and Burgundy, with 24% of the total number of wines traded. With the Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno 2013, which, not only in the first week of April, as already reported, but throughout the entire quarter, was the wine that, with its movements, has moved the most value (with a price, in recent transactions, reached 7,400 pounds per case). And “in the top 5”, behind Bordeaux’s Chateau Léoville Poyeferré 2012 and Dom Perignon 2008, there is Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello 2016, ahead, in this first quarter of 2020, of other sacred monsters of world wine such as Lafite Rothschild, Roederer’s Cristal, Screaming Eagle from California, Chateau Mouton Rothschild and Chateau Margaux. With the Tignanello that, moreover, underlines the Liv-Ex, in the last 5 years, in this sense, it has been the Supertuscan that has recorded the best performance, compared to other great labels such as, in order, the Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, the Solaia, still of Marchesi Antinori. Followed by Ornellaia and Masseto.

