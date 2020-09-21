Fine wines and high fashion meet again: “La Vendemmia in Via Montenapoleone” is back

In Milan they are trying not to think about Covid-19, which unfortunately is still ongoing. Instead, wine and high fashion are back together again to host one of the most glamorous events of the many in the wine sphere. The 11th edition of “La Vendemmia di Via Montenapoleone”, organized by MonteNapoleone District, in collaboration with the Grandi Cru d’Italia Committee (that this year will again experience overlapping dates of “Milano Wine Week” edition 3, held on October 3rd to 11th, ed.). Per tradition, wine becomes the star of the Fashion District, in the boutiques that are usually patronized by “big spenders” from all over the world. The bond with the city and its many prominent museums is strengthened, as well as haute cuisine, and much more. Some of the pairings include Valentino with Antinori, Armani with Tenuta San Guido, Miu Miu with Kettmeir, Venini with Masi, Dolce & Gabbana with Donnafugata, Fratelli Rossetti with Berlucchi, Acqua di Parma with Cà Maiol, Brunello Cucinelli with Antonelli, Etro with Contadi Castaldi, Larusmiani with Umberto Cesari, Falconeri with Easter, Montblanc with Barone Pizzini, Moore with Dal Forno, Moncler with Tenuta San Lonardo, Tod’s with Umani Ronchi, Hogan with Grappa Nonino, Van Cleef & Arpels with Rocca di Frassinello, Prada with Frescobaldi, Pinko with Venica & Venica, Banner with Leone de Castris, Stuart Weitzman with Villa Sandi, Aspesi with Principe Pallavicini, Almini with Castello Banfi, Paul & Shark with Abbazia di Novacella, Ermenegildo Zegna with Ferrari, Herno with Coppo, which unite great Italian wines with some of the most famous fashion brands. “La Vendemmia” will enliven not only the boutiques, but also the prestigious hotels in Milan, as well as its restaurants, art venues, and more.

Every day, for instance, the restaurants of 5-star luxury hotels such as Armani, Bulgari, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Westin Palace, Park Hyatt, Principe di Savoia, as well as Pasticceria Marchesi, Pasticceria Cova and illy Caffé will offer a special La Vendemmia menu, at 35 euros for lunch and 70 euros for dinner.

One of the innovations of the 2020 edition will be the partnership with Tannico, the wine shop that has the widest and most thorough selection of Italian wines in the world, counting over 16.000 available wines. And, in the “Wine Shop” section of the new App, you will be able to purchase wines tasted in boutiques. For the first time, participation in the event, will also be digital on Instagram TV, thanks to the involvement of fashion and wine entrepreneurs, some spokesmen of the most famous Maisons, and ambassadors of Italian lifestyle at an international level.

One of the most anticipated and significant moments of the occasion will be the Charity Auction held by Christie’s, in favor of Dynamo Camp, scheduled for Tuesday, October 6th (at 6.30 PM) at the Hotel Principe di Savoia. The auction will also be broadcast, simultaneously, on the Instagram profile @MonteNapoleoneDistrict. Proceeds will contribute to the support of recreational therapy activities, specifically the Performing Arts - theater, musical, radio, music, rap, hip hop, photo, video and Youtubing workshops – which are offered free of charge to children that have serious and chronic diseases and aimed at recovering from the disease. You will also be able to make telephone offers, through the direct online support, which will allow collectors to win unique vintage bottles belonging to the Grandi Cru d’Italia Committee and some pieces by contemporary artists. However, above all, it will expand the audience of guests to all those who will participate digitally.

Further, there will be guided tours and final tastings inside some pearls of Milanese museums. The first will be on Tuesday, 6 October 6th (at 6.30 pm in Gallerie d’Italia), focusing on the masterpieces of Canova, Hayez and Boccioni; the second at Casa del Manzoni, Wednesday, October 7th (at 6 pm) to discover the intimate setting of Alessandro Manzoni’s home. Double appointment, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October (at 7 pm), at the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum, including family anecdotes and a sensory tasting. On October 9th, another “wine tasting” of the top wines of the Great Crus of Italy Committee is scheduled at the Four Seasons Hotel (starting at 5.30 pm). Some of the other activities scheduled include wine tours, visiting Italian wineries located in the most evocative places on the peninsula. The collaboration with the Alba White Truffle Fair Authority has been reconfirmed on Monday, October 5th (at 5 pm) in the MonteNapoleone VIP Lounge, where there will be sensory analyses of the precious underground mushroom. New to the 2020 edition, there will be a cooking class with a chef, in the suggestive setting of Castello di Roddi, where guests will try their hand at preparing a dish with the White Truffle of Alba, by reservation only, in November.

“We are proud to confirm the expected event, La Vendemmia in MonteNapoleone for the Milanese autumn. We have employed all our energy and skills”, commented the MonteNapoleone District president, Guglielmo Miani, “to carry out this important initiative with the utmost respect for safety measures, and thereby guarantee guests and professional to be able to experience it in the usual spirit. The strength of 2020 is digital. We have launched a new App, through which you can make appointments to participate in the many activities during the week, including the Charity Auction, and tastings in the boutiques of the Fashion District. We found the first great support and feedback to this initiative precisely from the adhesion of our associated brands and hotel partners, demonstrating the desire to be the main players in promoting Milan among the main world capitals”.

