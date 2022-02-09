Fine wines: following a record 2021, 2022 has started with a bang, too. Liv-Ex indices are growing

The composition of the indices is changing, but the growth trend of the fine wines market value has not changed. As a matter of fact, after closing a record 2021, according to data from the reference platform Liv-Ex, 2022 started out on remarkably positive ground. In January 2022, the Liv-Ex 100, the platform’s benchmark index, grew +1.8%, thanks also to the performance of the Italian wines that are part of it, namely, Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2016, Barolo Monvigliero 2016 by Comm. GB Burlotto, Barbaresco 2018 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2016 and 2017 and Ornellaia 2018 by Frescobaldi, Tignanello 2016 and 2018 and Solaia 2018 by Antinori, Sassicaia 2016, 2017 and 2018 from Tenuta San Guido, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese 2016, and Brunello di Montalcino 2016 from Poggio di Sotto of the ColleMassari Group (one of the new Italian entries on the index this year). The Liv-Ex 1000, the broadest index of the platform, has done even better, growing a substantial +3.48%. Furthermore, Italy 100 also scored a significant + 2.02%, which in the updated composition is made up of Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello (vintages from 2008 to 2017), Barbaresco by Gaja (2009-2018), Barolo Cascina Francia ( 2008-2017) and Barolo Monfortino (2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015) by Giacomo Conterno, in addition to vintages from 2009 to 2018 of the great SuperTuscans, that is, Sassicaia, Tignanello, Solaia, Masseto and Ornellaia, as well as the vintages from 2016 to 2016 (with the exception of 2010), of Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese. It is definitely an encouraging sign at the beginning of the year, which according to everyone, should really mark the world’s exit from the Pandemic. And that event, of course, will be celebrated with a toast, perhaps uncorking a great Italian wine.

