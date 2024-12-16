Food and wine tourism grows in Italy: +12% compared to 2023 for 40.1 billion of economic impact

Italy already has the answer to overtourism: it is in the 40.1 billion euros of economic and social impact, with which Italian food and wine tourism contributed to Italian economy in 2023, of which 9.2 direct, 17.2 indirect, and 13.7 of spin-off, with a benefit/cost ratio equal to 6.9, confirming important for Italian economy with strong growth potential, and with a secondary role in the employment, and income distribution. And, this, thanks to the fact that the growth of the phenomenon continues in double-digit with a +12% compared to 2023 of those who went on holiday with wine (considered to be the most representative product of Italy with 38.1% of preferences), food, oil, and other typical products as primary motivation. Because in this not easy historical moment among international and consumption crises, Italian food and wine territories confirm to be the backbone of the country – with the growth of rural towns, and of minor destinations, such as locations, of events as journey purpose, word of mouth on social media, and Tv series to be inspired – representing a strategic asset in world tourism making Italy unique, but also the trump card of Italian companies, which, differentiating their own offer, with the ability and professionalism standing out Italian hospitality, can increase their own profitability. But also because food and wine represents a “multi-product and multi-sensory experience” to live in any journey, and, for a while, wine tourism has seasonally adjusted at this point, also thanks to the fact that the restaurants of hotels are increasingly becoming ambassadors of their territory, and companies begin to stay open also during celebrations. And, exactly at Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, to state that is the report about Italian Food and Wine Tourism 2024 edited by Roberta Garibaldi, and created by Aite-Associazione Italiana Turismo Enogastronomico, at edition No.7, presented today in Parma, “capital” of Italian Food Valley, and, that, for the first time, calculated the economic value of the industry in collaboration with Economics Living Lab, spin-off of the University of Verona. An edition, that, registering the main trends to keep an eye on in 2025, tracks also the identikit of new food and wine “clans”: from “ Ricercatori” (42.1%) who travel to try new food and wine experiences, to come into contact with the local community, and to immerse in the culture of the visited destination, to “Festaioli” (23%) getting closer with a certain “lightness” to food and wine, considered as an “excuse” to be in company and have fun; from “Intellettuali” (19%) whose motto is “travel to enrich the cultural experience”, to “Figli dei Fiori” (11,5%) seeing in food and wine journey an occasion to think about psychophysical wellbeing and loving themselves, without forgetting “Edonisti”(4,3%) who decide to make a food and wine travel to allow themselves a luxury. What is their favorite destination? Tuscany, whilst Naples continues to be the city of the hearth of foreign people.

Report 2024 focused on the necessary actions to transform an already consolidated business into a national strategic tool for the harmonious development of the territory revitalizing rural towns and areas. If, as a matter of fact, overall, in post-Covid tourism sector, the first signals of decrease are highlighted, mainly among Italian tourists, there is a specific category which continues to grow, and it does that inn double-digit: it is food and wine tourism. Data declares that the bond between Italians and the travel looking for food, wine, oil, and all the other agri-food typical products of Italian territory further consolidated. 70% of interviewed declare, for this reason, to have spent at least one holiday in the last three years with this primary motivation: the answers highlight a +12% compared to 2023, and a +49% compared to 2016. And, while general domestic tourism marked a drop during the last summer season, food and wine tourism didn’t disappoint actually: there is a large demand area, estimating 14.5 million of potential taste tourists, choosing mainly domestic destinations (64%). The favorite destination for Italians, both for past travels (39.3%) and future ones (33.9%) is Tuscany; to follow Emilia-Romagna and Puglia, which reverse themselves in the order if travel purposes are considered, and, to complete the “top 5” Sicily and Campania.

As well as in the past semesters, food and wine is confirmed among the most desired experiences also for European tourists: 15.3% of the population of the Old Continent (about 20.6 million of potential tourists) intend to make them in the planned travels of this winter season aside from the typology of travel (seaside, city break, cultural and outdoor travels). And, also the interest towards destinations and attractions with the theme of food of long-haul markets is high: particularly, destinations of Far East (Japan, South Korea, China), and Brazil stand out.

Wine (with 38.1% of preferences) is considered to be the most representative product of Italy in agri-food field. Extra virgin olive oil (24%), pizza (22%), pasta (15%), and cheese (11%) follow in the national collective imaginary of food and wine icons of Italy. To this prosperity, the perception of a unique, genuine, high-quality and widespread all over the territory heritage is added. Thanks to the collaboration with The Fork, report 2024 identified the most widespread regional cuisines. In Italy, the Tuscan one stands out (17.3% of restaurants on the platform) followed by Piedmontese and Sicilian cuisines, whilst abroad, the strength of the cuisine of Campania/Naples emerges.

To fully take advantage of the potential of food and wine tourism, report 2024 concludes with a propositional part, the most substantial and complete of the history, which is, at this point, seven-year of the study conceived by Roberta Garibaldi. The proposed actions are ten, starting from the law amendments to ease productive businesses in the realization of an effective and qualified food and wine offer: it is necessary to allow agricultural and productive businesses to perform touristic activities all-round without bureaucratic obstacles (simplification), and to approve laws facilitating the flexible collaboration with specialized professional figures, who are available on demand in order to support the businesses in the touristic management, and in the creation of experiences, and network paths; the realization of infrastructures and dedicated attractions: it is necessary to create food national museums dedicated to Italian excellences such as wine, oil, pizza, and other typical products; to improve the accessibility, and the connections towards rural and inner areas with innovative and sustainable solutions; to develop regulations facilitating the alternative transportation in inner areas allowing farmers or residents to take tourists, mainly in absence of public means or taxi; the investment in education and technological innovation: it is necessary to educate experts capable of putting producers in network, create touristic paths, and support companies in the commercialization of experiences, and foster the implementation of artificial intelligence to improve touristic management ensuring support to small producers to overcome potential technological discrepancies; a new model of governance, throughout the creation of an inclusive subject to share the actions between the involved actors (departments, Chambers of Commerce, Dmos, Wine Routes, Consortiums of producers, food districts) to plan common promotion strategies and actions, rationalizing the competences between the subjects currently involved in order to avoid superimpositions, and inefficiencies; lastly, but not last, the realization of a national plan of communication and promotion: it is necessary to develop a national site dedicated to food and wine, starting from wine tourism, basing on the model of what has been already realized in France, and Portugal, and to create an official press office dedicated to Italian food, with the task to organize media tours, and to valorize local excellences, as well as to empower the presence of Italy in the circuits of international events, as it will happen the next year in Turin with the presence of “The World 50 Best Restaurants”, and to promote the organization of b2b fairs and exhibitions dedicated to food and wine tourism.

“These actions - concludes Roberta Garibaldi, Professor at the University of Bergamo, and president Aite, author of the report with the support of Visit Emilia and Valdichiana Living, the support of Federturismo, Fondazione Qualivita, Iter Vitis Les Chemins de la Vigne en Europe, and the collaboration of the University of Bergamo, Economics Living Lab, and TheFork – represent the pillars to transform food and wine tourism into a sustainable driver of growth, capable of enhancing territorial identities, promote innovation, and ensure economical, social, and environmental benefits. The success of these initiatives will require a strict collaboration between institutions, operators, local communities considering Italian food and wine tourism as the model of excellence at an international level”.

